Global Plastic Pail Market Expected to Reach US$ 859.3 Billion by 2033 | FMI

The global plastic pail market is projected to witness significant growth, with a valuation of US$ 569.6 billion in 2023 expected to surge to US$ 859.3 billion by 2033. According to a comprehensive report by [Your Company/Research Firm], the market is forecasted to capture a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

Packaging Industry Growth: The increasing demand for packaging products across various industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and chemicals is driving the adoption of plastic pails. Durability and Versatility: Consumers’ demand for high-durable, cost-effective, and versatile packaging solutions is fueling sales of plastic pails, which are widely accepted for storing a wide range of products for consumer and industrial applications. Lightweight: The lightweight nature of plastic pails reduces transportation costs, making them a preferred choice for end-use industries. Sustainability: Rising concerns about environmental pollution have shifted the focus to sustainable packaging solutions. Plastic pails offer recyclable options, attracting demand from environmentally conscious consumers. Safety and Convenience: Plastic pails are gaining popularity among consumers due to the high safety standards of product packaging. They are widely adopted by the pharmaceutical and food sectors for their convenience and reliability. Customization and Branding: Manufacturers offer a wide range of plastic pails customized to consumers’ requirements, enhancing brand visibility and advertising opportunities. Regulations and Advanced Technology: Manufacturers are focused on maintaining high-quality products in compliance with regulations. Advancements in manufacturing and plastic molding technologies are enhancing the performance and aesthetics of plastic pails.

Challenges Facing the Market:

Environmental Concerns: Increasing awareness about environmental issues and the push for eco-friendly packaging solutions are limiting the demand for plastic pails in some regions. Price Volatility: Fluctuations in raw material prices impact profit margins, posing challenges to market growth. Economic Factors: Economic downturns affecting consumer spending may reduce demand for plastic pails in certain countries. Supply Chain Disruptions: Global crises, natural disasters, and geopolitical tensions can disrupt supply chains, impacting the availability of raw materials and manufacturing capacity. Shifting Consumer Preferences: Changing consumer preferences toward alternative packaging styles may reduce the demand for plastic pails.

Global Plastic Pails Market- Region-wise Analysis

While North America and East Asia jointly capture most of the plastic pails market share, South Asia is expected to generate greater opportunities. An absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 114 Mn has been forecast for the upcoming forecast period, with growth set to accelerate nearly twofold.

Recycled plastics usage has substantially increased in Australia and Peru, while the European Parliament plans to completely ban single-use plastics by 2021. These developments shall provide major traction to recyclable plastic pails usage in the future.

Latin America, which currently holds a 4.9% market share, is anticipated to transition from the growth phase to the maturity phase while Europe has generated a stagnated demand.

Growth prospects have taken a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has resulted in the cessation of major industrial activities requiring plastic pails usage. The North American Market shall be the worst affected, due to the prevalence of the largest number of infections.

Availability of raw materials and strengthening of supply chains are poised to return growth to normal trajectory across East Asia, Europe and South Asia.

Global Plastic Pails Market- Competitive Landscape

The global plastic pails market is fragmented, characterized by the prevalence of several small-care manufactures. The tier III players account for nearly 4/5th of the overall market share.

Mauser Group N.V., NCI Packaging, Time Technoplast Ltd., Balmer Lawrie & Co., Ltd., M&M Industries Ltd. and Great Western Containers Inc. are some prominent players. To survive in the highly competitive market, vendors are relying on mergers and acquisitions which enhances their core competencies.

Expansion of product portfolios, collaborations with various players and agencies as well as product innovations also constitute important growth strategies. For instance, M&M Industries Ltd manufactures the Superkube K1 and K2 pails. The former is a Life Latch UN solids group II and III usage certified while the latter is lightweight for general use.

Plastic Pails Market by Category

By Product Type:

Open Top/Head

Close Top/Head

By Material Type:

PE

PP

PET

PVC

Others

By Capacity:

Up to 3 Liters

3 to 5 Liters

5 to 10 Liters

10 to 20 Liters

Above 20 Liters

By End Use:

Paints & Coatings

Inks, Dyes & Pigments

Petroleum & Lubricants

Agrochemicals & Fertilizers

Food & Beverage Ingredients

Other Industrial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

