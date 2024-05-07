Global Dental Sutures Market Set to Surge to reach US$ 892.9 million by 2032, Fueled by Rising Oral Health Concerns | FMI

The global dental sutures market is poised for remarkable growth, according to recent market analysis. Estimated at US$ 477.1 Million in 2022, the market is forecasted to soar to US$ 892.9 million by 2032, boasting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.

A significant driver behind this surge is the escalating prevalence of early childhood caries (ECC) and associated oral health concerns. ECC, attributed to factors such as excessive sugar consumption, inadequate dental hygiene practices, limited access to oral care, and insufficient fluoride, has become a pressing global issue. Alarmingly, statistics from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveal that over half of children aged 6 to 8 and adolescents aged 12 to 19 suffer from dental cavities, highlighting the urgent need for effective dental solutions.

In response to this escalating demand, absorbable sutures emerge as the leading product category, expected to commandeer 59.4% of the market share in 2021. The advancement in suturing materials has notably contributed to reducing post-surgical complications and infections, thus fostering the adoption of sophisticated suturing technologies.

Moreover, rising geriatric population is also driving the demand for dental sutures. Due to tooth loss in the elderly, which necessitates dental sutures for dental implants and other dental operations, the worldwide dental sutures market is likely to gain traction over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product, absorbable suture products are expected to hold over 61.7% market value share by the end of 2032.

market value share by the end of 2032. Synthetic materials are leading with over 63.3% of the market share in 2021 and are expected to hold a market value share of around 63.1% by 2032.

of the market share in 2021 and are expected to hold a market value share of around by 2032. By end-user, dental clinics hold the highest market share value of 66.6% in 2021, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period.

in 2021, expanding at a CAGR of in the forecast period. North America is the leading region with a value share of 34.4% in 2021, owing to the increasing incidences of oral cancer cases and increasing dental procedures in the region.

“With increasing advancements in upgrading suturing materials, and surging number of product approvals and launches, the global dental suture market will witness robust growth over the forecast period,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition:

Key players operating in the global dental suture market include Henry Schein, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, and B.Braun. Business expansion and new product launches are the key strategies adopted by the leading manufacturers to enhance their reach in the market and compete with other competitors during the coming years.

Key Market Segments Covered in Dental Sutures Industry Research:

By Product:

Absorbable

Non-Absorbable

By Material:

Natural

Synthetic

By End-User:

Hospital

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

By Technique:

Interrupted Simple Sutures

Continuous Simple Sutures

Matteress Sutures

Crisscross Sutures

