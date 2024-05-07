Global Breast Lesion Localization Devices Market Poised for Growth is expected to reach US$ 554.9 Million by 2032 Driven by Rising Breast Cancer Risks and Technological Advancements | FMI

The global breast lesion localization devices market is projected to witness steady growth, reaching an estimated value of US$ 325.5 million by 2022 and growing at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2032, and the Breast lesion localization devices market is expected to reach US$ 554.9 Million by the end of 2032. This surge is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of breast cancer and the growing adoption of advanced localization technologies.

Lifestyle Factors Heighten Breast Cancer Risk:

The report highlights a concerning trend – lifestyle choices significantly impact breast cancer risk. Factors like obesity, excessive alcohol consumption, and hormone therapy can elevate cancer development. Studies reveal that even moderate alcohol intake can increase risk by 7-10%, underlining the importance of preventative measures.

Advanced Localization Techniques Drive Market Growth:

The growing demand for minimally invasive and precise surgical procedures creates a significant opportunity for the breast lesion localization market. Advanced localization technologies offer the potential for simpler, more efficient breast surgeries, benefiting both radiologists and surgeons. This paves the way for new market entrants and technological advancements in this crucial medical field.

Key Opportunities for Breast Lesion Localization Devices Manufacturers:

Initiatives like Breast Cancer Awareness Programmes (BCAP) are raising awareness about the disease and the importance of early detection. Larger Patient Pool: Rising populations and growing disposable income in many regions will lead to a larger pool of potential patients.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players are concentrating on developing and introducing innovative detection tools for breast cancer. Established entities in the field are tailoring their strategies towards specific female demographics and pursuing strategic mergers and acquisitions to fortify their position in the cancer devices market.

In January 2020, Merit Medical Systems unveiled The TEMNO Elite Biopsy System, boasting enhanced reliability and novel features aimed at delivering superior soft tissue samples and complete procedural control. It also includes a patient-safety feature to mitigate complications, especially during lung biopsies.

In December 2021, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), a prominent global medical technology corporation, disclosed its acquisition of Tissuemed, Ltd., a privately held company headquartered in Leeds, England.

Similarly, recent advancements in breast lesion localization device techniques, pertaining to various companies, have been meticulously monitored by the team at Future Market Insights, detailed in their comprehensive report.

Key Companies Profiled:

Merit Medical Systems

BD

ARGON MEDICAL

Hologic, Inc.

Endomagnetics Ltd.

MatekMedikal

Sirius Medical Systems B.V.

Izi Medical Products, LLC

Molli Surgical Inc

Elucent Medical

Intramedical Imaging

Isoaid

Vigeosrl

Medax Medical Devices

MDL SRL

BPB Medica

Sterylab S.R.L.

Tsunami Medical Srl

Laurane® Medical LLC

Biomedical Srl

Key Market Segments Covered in Breast Lesion Localization Devices Industry Research:

By Technique:

Wire Localization

Non-Wire Localization

Radar Reflector Localization

Magnetic seed Localization

RFID Tag Localization

Radioisotope Localization

By Application:

Breast Biopsy

Breast Lumpectomy

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Specialty Clinics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

