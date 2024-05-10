FMI Study Forecasts USA and Canada Copper Market to Hit US$ 32,773.0 million by 2032, Driven by Surging Demand

According to the study on the USA and Canada Copper market, Future Market Insights (FMI) opines demand for copper is expected to reach US$ 32,773.0 million by 2032. Sales of copper in both countries are expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Demand for copper from energy transition end markets is expected to surge at a robust pace due to ‘Net-Zero’ emission policies by 2050. Demand from non-energy markets such as electrical & electronics, building & construction, and data processing is also anticipated to expand during the projected period.

Copper is a widely used commercial metal that is extensively adopted all over the world due to its mechanical and structural properties. It also has excellent thermal and electrical conductivity. Copper can resist corrosion owing to its high malleability and ductility, making it easy to shape and manufacture.

Building and construction are set to be one of the most prominent industries for copper, followed by electrical and electronic products. High demand for electronic appliances is expected to boost demand for copper.

As the population and per capita income have increased across Canada and the USA, so has the demand for electronic devices such as laptops, phones, and tablets. In electronics, printed circuit boards are used to connect several components, transfer electrical signals, and maintain the circuit. The market for printed circuit boards has expanded rapidly as a result of increased demand for electrical equipment, resulting in the establishment of the copper industry.

Key Takeaways from the USA and Canada Copper Market Study

The USA and Canada copper market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 1% on a value basis between 2022 and 2032.

on a value basis between 2022 and 2032. Central Canada is expected to hold around 3% of the copper market share during the assessment period.

of the copper market share during the assessment period. The building and construction segment by end-use industry is expected to witness a CAGR of 2% in the USA and Canada copper market during the projected period.

in the USA and Canada copper market during the projected period. The West USA copper market is set to witness a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. During the historical period from 2014 to 2021, the USA and Canada copper market exhibited a CAGR of 7%.

“Increasing demand for electric vehicles in the USA and Canada is estimated to drive copper demand in the next ten years. Copper is set to be extensively used in batteries and wirings of electric vehicles owing to their excellent electrical and thermal conductivity,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape: USA and Canada Copper Market

The market for copper in the USA and Canada is estimated to be highly consolidated, where key players are expected to account for a prominent share. A few of the top manufacturers including

Electric Materials Company

Madison Metals Limited

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Mehta Tubes Ltd

Krishna Engineering Industries

Anglo American plc

Concast Metal Product Co.

Saru Copper Alloy Semis Pvt. Ltd

KME Germany GmbH

Bright Metals Pvt Ltd

Glencore plc

Sipi Metals Corp.

Belmont Metals Inc.

Mueller Industries, Inc.

Finkelstein Metals USA

Key players are aiming to broaden their manufacturing capacities to improve their presence all over the globe. They are also striving to gain impetus over their rivals. Few leading companies are focusing on investing huge sums in copper production owing to significantly increasing demand from the building, construction, and electronics industries. The focus of several leading players is on improvised production techniques to get a high yield of pure copper to get maximum benefits.

Get More Insights into the USA and Canada Copper Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the USA and Canada copper market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022 to 2032.

To understand the USA and Canada market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on end-use industry (building & construction, electrical & electronics products, transportation, consumer & general products, industrial machinery & equipment) & country.

USA and Canada Copper Market Outlook by Category

By End-use Industry:

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronic Products

Transportation

Consumer and General Products

Industrial Machinery and Equipment

By Country:

The USA

Canada

