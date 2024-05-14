Emerging Economies Drive Precipitated Barium Sulphate Market with Surging Industrialization and Demand for White Plastic Raw Materials

Rising crude oil costs and increased penetration of precipitated barium sulphate in the pharmaceutical and paint and coating industries are driving the market, recording a CAGR of 3.8% between 2023 to 2033. The precipitated barium sulphate industry size is expected to increase from US$ 738.4 million in 2023 to US$ 1045 million in 2033.

Its Use as a Drilling Fluid in the Oil Industry is Expected to Boost Market Prospects

Precipitated Barium Sulphate is an odourless inorganic chemical that is insoluble in water. Because of its remarkable qualities, such as poor solubility and high clearance from the body, barium sulphate is utilised as a radiocontrast agent and as a barium meal in diagnostic procedures.

Barium sulphate is a white transparent pigment used as a lake pigment in cosmetics and personal care products. Additionally, the packaging industry’s increased need is propelling the barium sulphate market.

Changing customer preferences in the event of an economic crisis changes to industrial policies to address growing environmental concerns, and massive variations in raw material pricing caused by current geopolitical tensions are the factors driving market growth. Demand for barium sulphate, which is used as a plastic filler, is increasing due to the growing demand from the plastic sector.

The expanding construction and building industry is also fueling demand for barium sulphate, which is employed in a variety of construction applications.

Natural barium sulphate is estimated to continue to be the prominent segment with high growth during the projection period due to increased oil and gas production. Because of the expansion in unconventional oil and gas extraction and fast modernization in emerging nations, oil well drilling might remain the large end-use industry over the projected period.

Request a Sample Report and Explore New Growth Opportunities! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12413

Several factors are driving the worldwide Precipitated Barium Sulphate market. Some of these are the pharmaceutical sector, population expansion, an increase in investment, research and development activities, increased awareness about the benefits of the product and limited arable land, and use of products such as soil fertilizer chemicals Sulphur and nitrogen.

Precipitated Barium Sulphate is becoming popular for flooded soils used in rice cultivation because nitrate-based fertilisers induce denitrification and leaching. Furthermore, many benefits of plant product growth, such as protein synthesis, have an impact on the Precipitated Barium sulphate market.

Key Points from the Precipitated Barium Sulphate Market

The market is expected to surpass US$ 1045 million by 2033.

The key drivers for this market are growing drilling activities, increasing use in the pharmaceutical industry, and increasing use as a filler in the paint and coating market.

The market size is anticipated to be US$ 738.4 million in 2023.

The precipitated barium sulphate market is expected to secure a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Key Companies Profiled

Merck KGaA Alfa Aesar Solvay SA Huntsman Corporation Guizhou Redstar Development Co., Ltd. Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. Nafine Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd. Anglo Pacific Minerals Ltd. Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd. IBC Limited The Kish Company Inc. Shenzhou Jiaxin Chemical Co., Ltd. Qingado Redbutterfly Precision Materials Co., Ltd. Hebei Xinji Chemical Group Co. Ltd. Zhushan County Qinba Barium Salt Co., Ltd. Cimbar Performance Minerals Inc. Gemme Corp Inc. Shaanxi Fuhua Chemical Co., Ltd. Shanghai Weiyi Industrial Co., Ltd. Shanghai Liangjiang Titanium Chemical Co., Ltd. Barium and Chemicals Inc. Berckland Scientific Supplies Ltd. Shanghai Loman Chemical Co., Ltd. HongShaung Chem Foshan Onmillion Nano Materials Co., Ltd.

Gain Immediate Access to Detailed Market Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/12413

Key Developments in the Precipitated Barium Sulphate Market

July 2019 – Arkema has finalised its acquisition of Arrmaz, a producer of speciality surfactants for crop nutrition, infrastructure, and the mining industry. This acquisition is another step forward in Arkema’s march towards speciality chemicals, and it is intended to strengthen the company’s product profile.

June 2018 – DOMO Caproleuna debuted at the DLG Feldtage with a 42-square-meter peninsular exhibit. It was held in Bernburg’s International DLG-Pflanzenbauzentrum (Saxony-Anhalt). Under the brand name DOMOGRAN, the company manufactures and distributes ammonium sulphate.

March 2021 – TOR Minerals International Inc. was purchased by Cimbar Performance Minerals Inc. Cimbar Performance Minerals Inc. purchased TOR Minerals International Inc.’s aluminium trihydrate (ATH) and barium sulphate businesses (Barite). Cimbar was able to extend its product and presence as a result of the acquisition.

Precipitated Barium Sulphate Market Key Segment

By Particle Size:

Up to 1 μm

Up to 3 μm

Up to 5 μm and above

By Application:

Paints & Coatings

Pulp & Paper

Plastics & Polymers

Rubber

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Trending Topics:

The latest market estimations released by Future Market Insights (FMI) reveal that the global market for China Clay is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 2,842.4 Million by the end of 2023.

A mixture of sodium nitrate, calcium nitrate and potassium nitrate finds application as an energy-storage material in prototype plants, such as the Andasol Solar Power Station and the Archimedes projects.

The global alpha olefin sulfonates market size is anticipated to be valued at US$ 10.8 Billion in 2032 and exhibit steady growth at a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube