Global Arterial Cannula Industry is Expected to Reach Over US$40 Billion at a 6.6% CAGR From 2023 to 2033 | FMI Study

The Global Arterial Cannula Industry is on an upward trajectory, driven by the increasing demand for cardiovascular surgeries and interventions. A groundbreaking study by Future Market Insights (FMI) forecasts an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6% for the industry from 2023 to 2033. This positive outlook suggests the market will reach a remarkable valuation of US$40 billion by 2033, signifying a new era of advancements and innovation in medical technology.

The surge in demand for arterial cannulas is attributed to the escalating incidence of chronic diseases necessitating critical medical interventions. Procedures such as cardiopulmonary bypass surgery (CABG), dialysis, and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) are becoming increasingly prevalent, driving the need for cutting-edge medical solutions. The Global Arterial Cannula Industry is set to play a pivotal role in meeting this growing demand, propelling itself into an era of unparalleled growth.

The increased incidence of lifestyle disorders like obesity and diabetes is increasing the number of surgical procedures performed throughout the world. This is a significant factor that is expected to improve arterial cannula market sales. Moreover, the growing aging population and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures (MIS) are likely to propel market growth. The worldwide Global Arterial Cannula Industry is predicted to increase at an exponential rate during the forecast period, owing primarily to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses. According to the American Heart Association, approximately half of all individuals in the United States had some kind of cardiovascular disease in 2019. Furthermore, according to the CDC, around 20.1 million persons aged 20 and older in the United States had coronary artery disease in 2020, accounting for approximately 7.2% of the overall population.

Furthermore, the rising popularity of aesthetic operations, as well as the expanding influence of social media, is driving up demand for arterial cannulas. In Addition to that, good government laws for delivering essential healthcare services, as well as advances in healthcare facilities are expected to drive the Global Arterial Cannula Industry. Furthermore, important suppliers are investing in R&D projects to create high-quality items.

Key Takeaways from the Global Arterial Cannula Industry Study

FMI projects the Global Arterial Cannula Industry to expand at a 6.6% value CAGR by 2033

value CAGR by 2033 The global arterial cannula market is estimated at a market value of US$ 21 Billion

The Global Arterial Cannula Industry is expected to garner a market value of US$ 40 Billion

North America is expected to be the most lucrative for arterial cannula market growth

As per Future Market Insights, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% in the assessment period 2023-2033.

in the assessment period 2023-2033. As per Future Market Insights, Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% in the assessment period 2023-2033.

in the assessment period 2023-2033. The hospital segment is expected to hold the largest market share for arterial cannulas in the forecast period 2023-2033.

“Asian countries with large ageing populations, such as Japan, China, and India, promises significant development potential for the sector in this area,” Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Global Arterial Cannula Industry Competition:

Medtronic, plc. LivaNova plc Edward Lifesciences Getinge AB Fresenius Medical Care BD, Nipro Corp. Andocor Freelife Medical GmbH Surgical Holdings Kangxin Medical.

Global Arterial Cannula Industry Recent Developments:

In April 2020, LivaNova Plc. got a CE mark for their Bi-Flow Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) cannula for ECMO treatments in which femoral artery cannulation can be used.

In its new offering, Future Market Insights presents an unbiased analysis of the Global Arterial Cannula Industry, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on Application (ECMO, Cardiopulmonary Bypass Surgery), Size (20-22 Fr, 35-36 Fr), by End-use (Hospitals, ASCs), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Arterial Cannula Industry Survey

Global Arterial Cannula Industry by Application:

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO)

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Surgery

Others

Global Arterial Cannula Industry by Size:

14-16 Fr

17-19 Fr

20-22 Fr

23-25 Fr

26-28 Fr

29-31 Fr

32-34 Fr

35-36 Fr

Global Arterial Cannula Industry by End Use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

