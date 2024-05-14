Securing the Future: Mobile Payment Data Protection Market Surges with a 12.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2032

Mobile payment data security technology, which safeguards the payment gateways, is used by smartphone makers and payment vendors in response to malicious actions such as cyber-attacks connected to e-commerce purchases. This increases the need for solutions that safeguard mobile payment data.

To Get Sample Copy of Report Visit

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14624 Covid-19 pandemic has pushed the companies to shift from regular payments options to the quick online money transfer options, the growing threat to company’s data and accounts go along. The mobile payment data protection platform comes into play here and helps them to have control over each payment touchpoint. JP Morgan states that nearly 75% of the organizations have faced a payment fraud attack, rising concerns over the company’s data, recruitment data and compliance, and expanding the mobile payment data protection market in new market spaces. Vendors providing end-to-end encryption and payment protection along with CyberSource for e-commerce platforms, making multiple transactions closed chain, enhancing the device-based security in changing dynamics of payments. KEY TAKEAWAYS: The payment security solution segment is the biggest segment in the mobile payment data protection market by offering and is likely to hold the most lucrative space in the forecast period, owing to the increased payment applications and cyberattacks.

The Digital wallet segment holds the prominence in mobile payment data protection market by payment mode category and is expected to be the biggest in the forecast period. Its growth is attributed to the factors like QR based transactions and wallets being attached to multiple platforms like Netflix etc.

The services segment is the largest segment in the mobile payment data protection market by component, while the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment performs better in the market by organization size.

North America region is the biggest market in the mobile payment data protection market, attributed to higher phishing attacks, cyberattacks and fraudulent activities, while the APAC region is the highest growing region in the market. Read the full report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/mobile-payment-data-protection-market KEY PLAYERS: Google (Alphabet Inc.)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Visa Inc.

Alibaba Group Holdings Limited

PayPal Holdings Inc.

WeChat (Tencent Holdings Limited)

American Express Company

M Pesa

Money Gram International

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS CyberSource Corporation has introduced its mobile payment data protection solution for different types of end-users that takes care of Payment Acceptance, Fraud Management and payment Security, increasing the demand for mobile payment data protection platforms.

Transaction Network Service (TNI) has extended its mobile payment data protection services like ADVAM Products, TNSOnline and TNSPay Protect, providing the control to admin over the payment touchpoints. Don’t Miss Out on Expertise: Grab Your Copy of the Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14624 KEY SEGMENTS By Product: Contactless Tokenisation

Remote Tokenisation By End User: Telecom & Information Technology

Banking & Financial Service

Government

Transportation

Retail

Entertainment and Media

Other End User Industries

Author:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client’s requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube