Global Bone Regeneration Market Continues Upward Trajectory, Projected to Reach USD 7,827.8 Million by 2033 at a 3.8% of CAGR

The global bone regeneration market aims to reach USD 7,827.8 million by 2033, growing at a 3.8% compound annual growth rate from its estimated USD 5,380.75 million in 2023. Of all product categories, bone graft substitutes held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for 81.2% of the total.

The increasing prevalence of bone problems worldwide and the need for reconstructive surgery have led to a need for bone-regenerating therapy. Statistics show that symptomatic osteoarthritis affects about 10% of males and 18% of women over 60. In addition, there has been a notable increase in bone injuries and hip fractures, especially in athletes, which has increased the demand for bone regeneration treatments.

In lieu of bone grafts, alternative methods are employed to treat delayed fracture unions, fuse the spine, correct irregularities in the bone, and fill cavities caused by a range of circumstances. The material comes from several sources such as demineralized bone matrix, autografts, allografts, synthetics, bone void fillers, and bone morphogenetic proteins.

Key Takeaways:

This growth is projected at a consistent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% throughout the forecast period.

The increasing need for reconstructive surgeries and the growing prevalence of bone diseases are key drivers for market expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

Key competitors in the bone regeneration sector are focusing on collaborations, product launches, and expansion to achieve a dominant position in the market. With the use of these strategies, market participants can increase the number of products they offer and their market penetration. As a result, they have seen a rise in their overall revenue share in the global market for bone regeneration.

Given below are a few examples of the key strategies followed by the manufacturers:

In March 2022, Biocomposites, a multinational maker of medical products, and Zimmer Biomet agreed to a multiyear distribution agreement for Genex Bone Graft Substitute in the orthopedic market in the USA This product features a new mixing mechanism and delivery options.

In February 2020, Integra LifeSciences launched the AmnioExcel® Plus placental allograft membrane.

Key Players

Medtronic plc.

Stryker Corporation

DePuy Synthes Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Zimmer Biomet HoldingsInc.

Xtant Medical HoldingsInc.

Arthrex Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation

Smith & NephewInc.

Orthofix HoldingsInc.

NuvasiveInc.

Allosaurus

NovaBone ProductsLLC

BonAlive Biomaterials Ltd.

Sigma Graft Biomaterials

RTI Surgical

Institut Straumann AG

ExactechInc

A.B. Dental Devices Ltd

Geistlich Pharma AG

BMT Group

Osstem Implant

Key Segments:

By Product:

Bone Grafts Substitutes Allografts Demineralized Bone Matrix(DBM) Others Xenograft Autografts Synthetic Bone Graft Bone Morphogenetic Protein(BMP)

Bone Growth Stimulators Non-Invasive Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators Invasive Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators



By Application:

Osteoarthritis (OA)

Osteoporosis

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)

Spinal Disorders

Dentistry

Craniomaxillofacial (CMF)

Trauma Cases

By Age Group:

Pediatric

Adults

Geriatric

By End User:

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

