According to projections, the micro mobile data centre market would reach an astounding US$ 16.8 billion by 2032.

The Micro Mobile Data Centre Market is expected to expand rapidly, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% from 2022 to 2032, and reach a valuation of US$ 16.8 billion. Because micro mobile data centres are a self-contained infrastructure solution that contains the networking, processing, and storage components needed to run applications both indoors and outside in a secure computing environment, they are growing in popularity.Furthermore, sales of small mobile data centres are expected to increase because to their typical prefabricated sizes, which save data centre owners money and time when compared to the traditional technique of creating data centres.

Micro mobile data centres are ideal for edge computing, distant offices, and branch offices because of their flexibility and compactness.

The desire for high-performing, energy-efficient, and affordable data centre solutions is driving the sales of mini mobile data centres. As they offer an enterprise-class compact facility with features like board cooling, continuous UPS, storage systems, and more, the market for mini mobile data centres is expected to increase. Additionally, because mini mobile data centres can be placed inside, outside, and in challenging terrain, sales of these data centres are increasing.

The self-propelled capabilities of the mini mobile data centre market facilitate fluid movement. Simply said, as it contributes to reducing the physical footprint and energy consumption of conventional brick-and-mortar structures, the market share for tiny mobile data centres is expected to increase.

As the technological environment has advanced and businesses have grown more centralised, the demand for traditional data centres has declined and the sales of mini mobile data centres have surged. Micro mobile data centres are becoming increasingly popular as a result since they are more efficient and small to install throughout offices.

Additionally, because plug-and-play tiny mobile data centres offer fully integrated and pre-tested solutions, it is projected that sales would increase. These data centres are easily expandable to accommodate an organization’s expanding requirements. The mini mobile data centre market is therefore expected to experience numerous growth prospects over the projected period.

The most enticing aspect driving up demand for mini mobile data centres is the ability for rapid deployment. Instead of taking weeks or months, the plug-and-play method enables the deployment of data centres. These factors are expected to cause the tiny mobile data centre market size to increase over the course of the forecast year.

Micro mobile data centre providers do not provide fully customizable solutions or the opportunity to let the vendor choose their service provider because to their standardised design and prefabricated modules.

Companies adopting tiny mobile data centres are thus constrained to a single vendor, making it difficult for them to adopt cutting-edge technologies from other suppliers to enhance the performance of their data centres. The expansion of the global market for mini mobile data centres may be hampered by the lack of flexibility and the few available purchase options.

Key Takeaways

On the basis of rack size, the above 40 RU segment is projected to hold the largest?micro mobile data centre market share?and rise at a CAGR of 14.1%.

During the forecast period, large enterprises are projected to dominate the?micro mobile data centre market?with a CAGR of 13.4%.

In terms of market share, the U.S. is anticipated to dominate the?micro mobile data centre market?with a CAGR of 14.5%.

Asia-Pacific?micro mobile data centre market?is experiencing a boom in data generated by digital products and services due to population increase and the advent of e-commerce. The?expansion of the micro mobile data centre industry?in Asia has been fueled by the growth of cloud computing.

Competitive Landscape

The market’s major players are investing in R&D in order to incorporate the latest technology into their products and launch unique solutions. The key players in the?micro mobile data centre market are?Schneider Electric, Dell Technologies, Vertiv, Eaton, and IBM.

Recent Developments

Schneider Electric launched a cooling solution for edge and micro data centres in March 2020. This novel method promises to improve cooling efficiency and, as a result, save operating expenses.

Rittal announced a partnership with ABB and HPE in August 2019 to provide turnkey robust micro-modular datacenters purpose-built for harsh environments, allowing clients to turn data into action in real-time.

Vertiv Environet Alert, a new software service that offers enterprise-level infrastructure monitoring and management capabilities to mini mobile data centres and edge facilities, was released in August 2020.

Key Segments

By Application:

Instant Data Center

Remote Office and Branch Office

Edge Computing

By Rack Unit:

Up to 20 RU

20 RU to 40 RU

Above 40 RU

By Organizational size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

