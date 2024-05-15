Mining Shovel Market Growing at 2.7% CAGR by Forecast 2033

 The increasing application in various industries including construction, energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure development, is expected to drive the mining shovel market growth. Increased mining operations and the replacement of aging equipment in developing regions are expected to boost the demand for mining shovels. With the increasing demand for minerals, mining companies are expanding their operations to meet this demand. This expansion includes the opening of new mines, exploration of untapped resources, and the development of new mining projects. These activities drive the demand for mining shovels as essential equipment for material excavation and loading.

The global mining shovel market size is likely to be valued at USD 8.0 billion in 2023. The increasing demand for infrastructural development and construction activity is driving market growth. The market is estimated to garner USD 10.4 billion in 2033, recording a CAGR of 2.7% from 2023 to 2033.

Manufacturers are integrating advanced technologies into mining shovels to enhance their performance, productivity, and safety. Examples include the use of automation, remote control systems, advanced monitoring, and data analytics to optimize shovel operation and reduce human error. This technological advances in mining shovels are expected to spur market demand during the forecast period.

Key Segments

By Payload Capacity:

  • 20-30 Metric Tons
  • 30-40 Metric Tons
  • 40-50 Metric Tons
  • More than 50 Metric Tons

By Mineral Type:

  • Coal
  • Iron Ore
  • Non-ferrous Metals
  • Industrial Minerals
  • Precious Metals
  • Others

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • South Asia and Pacific
  • East Asia
  • Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

The global mining shovel market is fragmented with the presence of several large and medium-scale players. The leading players in the mining shovel market are investing in strategic agreements in order to capture market share.  Prominent players in the mining shovel market are:

  • JCB Ltd.
  • Volvo Construction Equipment
  • Caterpillar Inc.
  • Sandvik AB
  • Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
  • Metso Corporation
  • Komatsu Limited
  • Boart Longyear Ltd.
  • China National Coal Mining Equipment Co. Ltd
  • Liebherr Group

Key market developments are as follows:

  • Volvo has been focusing on improving the fuel efficiency and sustainability of its mining shovels. Their machines feature advanced engine technology and optimized hydraulics for reduced fuel consumption and emissions. The company has also invested in telematics and connectivity solutions for its mining shovels. These technologies provide real-time data and analytics for remote monitoring, diagnostics, and performance optimization.
  • Hitachi has been investing in the development of electric mining shovels to meet the demand for eco-friendly solutions. Their AC-driven electric mining shovels offer higher efficiency, reduced maintenance, and lower operating costs. The company has also focused on improving the reliability and durability of its mining shovels. Their EX-7 series of mining shovels feature advanced technologies for increased productivity and reduced downtime.

