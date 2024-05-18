SJ Auctioneers will Hold An Online-Only Collectibles, Toys, Jewelry, Silver, Decor & More Auction on Sunday, May 26th

Brooklyn, NY, 2024-May-18 — /EPR Network/ — Items ranging from a rare Tiffany & Company gilt sterling silver rose centerpiece bowl (or potpourri) to a 1960 Popeye pocket watch in fine working condition are just the start of what bidders will be treated to in SJ Auctioneers’ online-only Collectibles, Toys, Jewelry, Décor & More auction slated for Sunday, May 26th, starting promptly at 6 pm Eastern.

The catalog contains 216 lots of fine jewelry items, sterling silver, vintage trains and toys, and collectibles. The artists, designers and silversmiths will include names such as Cartier, Tiffany & Company, Dominick & Haff, Jose Hess, Emile Delaire, Gorham, Movito, Reed & Barton, Watson, Wallace, William B. Kerr, Sackermann, Hessenberg & Co., Italian Vetreria Murano, Arte, American Flyer, Lionel, Nintendo, Tootsie Toy, Buddy L, Matchbox, Lesne and others.

The Tiffany & Company gilt sterling silver rose centerpiece bowl is beautifully adorned with a finial, two lions and with a pierced, geometric design, standing on 4 clawed feet. It was made in the mid-20th century in Italy and measures 13 inches from handle to handle by 11 ½ inches in depth. It weighs 121.5 troy ounces and bears hallmarks. The estimate is $4,900-$7,000.

Popeye is enormously popular with collectors and SJ Auctioneers has featured many Popeye items in past sales. The working 1960 pocket watch has an estimate of $300-$750. In honor of Popeye’s 75th anniversary, the Empire State Building in New York City illuminated its notable tower lights green the weekend of January 16–18, 2004, as a tribute to the icon’s love of spinach.

Because of their beauty and valuable high silver content, sterling flatware sets should finish in the sale’s list of top achievers. These include two Tiffany & Co. sets in the King Sterling pattern, both in chests and neither one with a monogram. The 84-piece dinner-size service has a pre-sale estimate of $8,500-$14,000; while the 36-piece service is expected to command $4,500-$6,000.

On a smaller scale is a Georg Jensen three-piece sterling pattern bar flatware set with the original box, including a caviar shovel, a tea caddy spreader and two-tine cold cuts fork (est. $350-$500).

Silver dishes and bowls are expected to attract keen bidder interest. A few examples are these:

– An 1850 English pair of sterling silver, multi-lobed, covered vegetable dishes by John Samuel Hunt (assistant to P. Storr), adorned with curvilinear natural motifs in exquisite design, weighing 97 troy ounces and bearing maker’s hallmarks (est. $3,800-$4,500).

– A Ford & Tupper sterling silver tureen (or covered bowl) from 1871, with highly detailed and realistic deer motifs adorning the sides and cover of the tureen, 11 inches tall and weighing 48 troy ounces, with hallmarks and monograms (est. $2,800-$3,800).

– A Gorham sterling silver antique flower-decorated footed serving bowl, 18 ¼ inches in diameter, weighing 46.9 troy ounces, with a dent in one of the legs (est. $2,850-$3,200).

Sterling silver can take on many forms, not just dishes, bowls and flatware. Examples include an assortment of 11 Italian silver miniature cars with exquisite details and movable parts and a total weight of 44 troy ounces, each car bearing a hallmark (est. $3,500-$4,400); and a sterling silver peacock figurine with ruby eyes and moving wings, weighing 145 grams (est. $1,000-$1,250).

On to decorative accessories, which include a Daum pate de verre (opaque, dense glass having a frosted surface) signed crystal bird toucan figurine, 9 ¼ inches overall tall with base (est. $900-$1,500); a Herend signed fishnet gold porcelain chevel baby horse figurine, 3 ½ inches tall (est. $350-$500); and a small and colorful Swarovski Idyllia Gouldian finch bird, just 2 inches tall, captured in a kaleidoscope of colors, one of five Swarovski lots in the auction (est. $280-$350).

A signed Baccarat red-eye vase (France), 5 ¾ inches tall, with no cracks, chips or nicks, carries an estimate of $600-$850; while a signed Josh Simpson (New Mexico) hand-blown art glass bowl in a deep cobalt blue and a milky greenish yellow that create the feeling of constellations against the night sky, or tide pools with waves, should hit $350-$500. Simpson’s work can be seen in the Corning Museum of Glass, Museum of Fine Arts Boston and the Renwick Gallery.

Toy cars, planes, games and dolls will be plentiful, led by a Nintendo NES Aladdin deck enhancer with a bundle of seven games, in the original box (est. $500-$1,000); an 18-inch-tall Pleasant Company American Girl doll named Molly (est. $120-$180); and a hand-made Airbus 380 model mahogany wooden commercial airplane, 17 inches long (est. $150-$300).

Toy vehicles will feature a 1930 cast iron vintage toy fire truck (est. $150-$200); an antique tin litho wind-up German Technofix trick motorcycle that’s in good working order and is in mint condition, although the box shows some signs of wear (est. $300-$500); and a friction vehicle airport limousine car, made in Japan and measuring approximately 5 inches long (est. $90-$150).

Rounding out some of the day’s expected top lots are a Bvlgari Serpenti forever cord bracelet featuring the iconic serpent head in silver tone adorned with enamel detailing, elegantly coiling around the wrist to create a timeless fashion statement (est. $450-$750); and a European silver antique Dutch river windmills rectangular snuff box, 3 ¼ inches by 2 ¼ inches (est. $450-$750).

Bidding is available online now, at LiveAuctioneers.com. Pre-bidding is also available, meaning for those who are unable to attend the online auction, they can still leave their bids now. This auction uses Autopay by LiveAuctioneers.com. A link to the catalog is here:

https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/327084_collectible-toys-jewelry-decor-and-more/.

To learn more about SJ Auctioneers and the online-only Collectibles, Toys, Jewelry, Décor & More auction slated for Sunday, May 26th, starting promptly at 6 pm Eastern time, visit www.sjauctioneers.com. Updates are posted often.

About SJ Auctioneers:

SJ Auctioneers prides itself on offering its customers great service and fast shipping, unlike some other auction houses where people need to arrange their own shipping. SJ Auctioneers is always seeking quality items for future auctions. To inquire about consigning an item, an estate or a collection, you may call 646-450-7553; or, you can send an email to sjauctioneers@gmail.com. To learn more about SJ Auctioneers, visit www.sjauctioneers.com. Updates are posted often.