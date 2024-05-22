Lucintel Forecasts the Global Luggage and Leather Goods Market to Reach $740.1 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2024-May-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global luggage and leather goods market. The global luggage and leather goods market is expected to reach an estimated $740.1 billion by 2030 from $495.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2024–2030. The major drivers for this market are per capita income, increasing consumer affluence, growth in the travel industry, and product innovation.

Browse 31 figures / charts and 7 tables report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in luggage and leather goods market to 2030 by market (luggage, leather accessories), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World)

On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the luggage and leather goods industry is expected to depict a moderate growth during 2024–2030. The leather accessories market will possibly remain the largest segment in terms of both value and growth rate during the forecast period.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, Coach, Inc., Kering SA, Prada S.p.A, and Hermes International SCA.are the major suppliers in the luggage and leather goods market.

