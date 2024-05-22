Global Industrial Robotics Market Aims to Surpass USD 220 Billion Valuation by 2033, Driven by an Outstanding 18.9% CAGR Growth

The global industrial robotics market is experiencing a remarkable surge, with projections indicating a valuation exceeding USD 220 billion by 2033. This unprecedented growth is propelled by a compelling Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.9% over the ten-year forecast period from 2023 to 2033. The driving force behind this upward trajectory is closely intertwined with the critical need for enhanced productivity, particularly within high-volume production lines, with notable impacts observed in sectors such as semiconductor and electronic device manufacturing.

A significant trend shaping the evolution of the industrial robotics market is the pivotal role played by East Asia. By 2023, East Asia is positioned to emerge as the most thriving industrial robotics market, commanding over two-thirds of the total revenue share. This dominance underscores the escalating demand for automation and robotics solutions within global manufacturing hubs. This demand is intricately linked to the relentless pursuit of efficiency and precision in production processes, marking a transformative phase in the manufacturing industry.

Discover What’s Inside – Request Your Sample Report Now. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-285

Emerging Technology and Industry 5.0: A Paradigm Shift Toward Human-Centric Growth

A new technological epoch is upon us, one that places paramount emphasis on worker well-being and leverages novel technologies for expansive growth. This shift unfolds while meticulously honoring the planet’s production thresholds. Enter Industry 5.0, a movement that seeks to reintegrate the human touch into the realms of production and development. Prognosticating optimal deployment of human creative intellectual capacities, Industry 5.0 is poised to catalyze lucrative prospects for collaborative robots (cobots).

Noteworthy Insights from the Industrial Robotics Market:

United States Dominance: The global industrial robotics market is set to be led by the United States, anticipated to attain a valuation of $77.9 billion by 2033. This ascendancy is propelled by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7% during the forecast period. The demand surge for industrial robots within the high-tech electronics sector significantly bolsters this market expansion. China’s Significance: China emerges as a formidable player in the industrial robotics arena, with a projected valuation of $15.8 billion by 2033. A substantial growth rate of 18.2% CAGR over the next decade fuels this trajectory. The automotive industry’s remarkable growth underscores China’s ascent in the market. Japanese Market Dynamics: Japan’s market is slated to reach $12.9 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2033. The market’s long-term drivers encompass burgeoning elderly care needs and the evolving population dynamics of yet-to-be retired baby boomers.

Noteworthy Market Developments by Key Players:

In March 2022, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation unveiled an advanced industrial robotics system that empowers robots to execute tasks within intricate environments like food-processing plants. Fusing Mitsubishi Electric’s Maisart AI technologies, including high-precision speech recognition, this system streamlines work tasks. Operators hold the reins to fine-tune robot movements to meet specific requirements, with plans for commercialization in 2023. In October 2022, YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION inaugurated the Robotics Technology Center in Istanbul, Türkiye. Nestled in a pivotal industrial park within the city, the center showcases demonstration machines and operates systems. YASKAWA’s sustained investments in Türkiye affirm its commitment to involving customers in the development of products, technologies, and solutions spanning Europe.

Key Players:

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

FANUC Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

Kuka AG

Mitsubishi Electric

Teradyne Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Hirata, Corporation

Denso Wave Incorporated

Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.

OMRON Corporation

Others

Upgrade To Premium – Get Your Exclusive Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/285

Industrial Robotics Market by Category:

By Product Type:

SCARA Robots

Delta Robots

Cartesian Robots/ Gantry Robots

Articulated Robots

Collaborative Robots

Dual-arm Robots

By Application:

Assembly/Disassembly

Clean Room

Dispensing

Handling Operations

Processing/Cutting

Welding

Painting & Coating

General Applications

By End Use:

Automotive Industry

Electrical/Electronics Industry

Rubber & Plastics Industry

Metal & Machinery

Food & Beverages

Plastic & Auxiliary Chemical Products

Auxiliary Industries

Bulk Commodities & Materials

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Get Insights That Fit – Request Your Custom Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-285

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube