Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market: Anticipated Growth to USD 3 Billion by 2033, Fueled by a Steady CAGR of 4.4%

The Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market report, unveiled by Future Market Insights—an ESOMAR Certified Market Research and Consulting Firm—presents invaluable insights and meticulous analysis of the Hydraulic Gear Pumps market. Encompassing the research’s scope and essence, this report scrupulously examines the driving factors, market size, and predictive data for Hydraulic Gear Pumps. It furnishes intricate revenue and shipment segmentations, accompanied by a decade-long projection up to 2032. Additionally, the document evaluates key industry players, their market distribution, the competitive scenario, and regional perspectives.

The Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market is positioned for considerable growth, with a projected valuation of approximately USD 1.95 billion by the end of 2023. Forecasts indicate a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2023 to 2033, driving substantial market expansion and an estimated market value of around USD 3 billion.

Hydraulic gear pumps are widely recognized for their exceptional versatility across various industrial sectors, including hydraulic power units, material handling equipment, hydraulic presses, and agricultural machinery. They are expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing operational efficiency within these industries.

Driving Forces and Key Trends:

Enduring Performance and Reliability: Hydraulic gear pumps are highly esteemed for their durable performance and reliability, making them a preferred choice across diverse industries. Efficiency in Fluid Handling: These pumps exhibit remarkable efficiency in handling large fluid volumes at significant velocities, thereby playing a crucial role in fluid transfer applications. Cost-Effectiveness: Hydraulic gear pumps are frequently selected for their cost-effectiveness relative to alternative pump types, providing an economically viable solution for various applications. Demand in Industrial and Construction Equipment: The projected increase in demand for industrial and construction equipment over the coming decade is expected to propel the adoption of hydraulic gear pumps.

Challenges and Constraints:

Maintenance Costs: The comparatively elevated maintenance costs associated with hydraulic gear pumps could hinder market growth, potentially leading to increased operational expenses.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the global hydraulic gear pumps market is marked by collaborations, agreements, and innovations among players striving to gain a competitive edge. Manufacturers are focusing on designing more energy-efficient pumps to align with the growing demand for sustainability. Some market participants are intensively collaborating with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for long-term business opportunities.

Innovations and Partnerships Powering the Market

Market leaders are spearheading advancements in hydraulic gear pump technology:

Airbus Defence and Space and Liebherr-Aerospace Collaboration: In April 2023, a significant partnership between Airbus Defence and Space and Liebherr-Aerospace was announced. This collaboration aims to develop and manufacture the landing gear and hydraulic system for the Eurodrone remote piloted air system (RPAS).

Concentric AB’s CAD Download Tool: In August 2023, Concentric AB, renowned for its fluid power and flow control systems, introduced a CAD download tool in partnership with CADENAS PARTsolutions. This tool enhances custom hydraulic solutions, expediting design engineers’ speed to market, and ensuring an unparalleled customer experience.

List of Key Players Covered in Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market are:

Eaton Corporation Plc

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Bucher Hydraulics Gmbh

KYB Corporation

CASAPPA S.p.A.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd.

Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG

Roper Pump Company

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Concentric AB.

Viking Pump Inc.

Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market by Category

By Type:

External Gear Pumps

Internal Gear Pumps

By Operating Pressure:

Upto 15 bar

15-50 bar

50-150 bar

150-250 bar

250-300 bar

More than 300 bar

By End Use:

Construction Equipment

Mining Equipment

Automotive

Material Handling Equipment

Off Highway Vehicles

Processing Industry

Chemicals

Petrochemicals

Oil & Gas Refineries

Others

