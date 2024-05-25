Killeen residents gain access to top-tier braces care at Solomon Orthodontics

KILLEEN, TEXAS, 2024-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Solomon Orthodontics is thrilled to announce its expansion into Killeen, Texas, bringing top-tier braces care to the residents of the area. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on patient satisfaction, Solomon Orthodontics is set to revolutionize the orthodontic experience in Killeen.

Led by Dr. Michael Solomon, Solomon Orthodontics is renowned for its personalized approach to orthodontic treatment. Dr. Solomon is a board-certified orthodontist with years of experience in crafting beautiful, healthy smiles. He and his team are dedicated to providing each patient with the highest standard of care in a warm and welcoming environment.

“Braces in Killeen have never been more accessible,” said Dr. Solomon. “We are excited to bring our expertise and passion for orthodontics to the community and help patients of all ages achieve the smiles they’ve always dreamed of.”

At Solomon Orthodontics, patients can expect comprehensive orthodontic services tailored to their individual needs. Whether they require traditional braces, clear aligners, or other orthodontic appliances, Dr. Solomon and his team utilize the latest advancements in technology and techniques to ensure optimal results.

In addition to offering cutting-edge treatment options, Solomon Orthodontics is committed to making orthodontic care convenient and accessible for all patients. The practice accepts most insurance plans and offers flexible financing options to accommodate varying budgets.

“We believe that everyone deserves to have a confident smile,” said Dr. Solomon. “That’s why we strive to make braces care in Killeen affordable and hassle-free.”

The opening of Solomon Orthodontics in Killeen marks an exciting milestone for the practice as it continues to expand its reach and impact in the Central Texas region. With a reputation for excellence and a track record of success, Solomon Orthodontics is poised to become the premier destination for orthodontic care in Killeen and beyond.

For more information about Solomon Orthodontics and the services offered, visit https://www.solomonorthodontics.com/ or call +12545260005 to schedule a consultation.

Contact:

Solomon Orthodontics

3006 S W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX 76542

info@solomonorthodontics.com

+12545260005

About Solomon Orthodontics:

Solomon Orthodontics is a leading orthodontic practice dedicated to helping patients achieve beautiful, healthy smiles. Led by board-certified orthodontist Dr. Michael Solomon, the practice offers a full range of orthodontic services, including traditional braces, clear aligners, and more. With a commitment to excellence and patient satisfaction, Solomon Orthodontics is proud to serve the communities of Central Texas with personalized care and exceptional results.