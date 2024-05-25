UCP Osceola Charter School welcomes new principal

ORLANDO, Fla., 2024-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — UCP Charter Schools believes in providing the best educational leadership for its schools that embrace learners of all abilities.

With over two decades of invaluable experience in the field of education, Josh Torres, the newly hired principal at UCP Osceola Charter School, brings a comprehensive understanding of the educational landscape and a deep passion for fostering a supportive and inclusive learning environment for all students.

“My deep passion for education and commitment to ensuring the success of every student in our school is unwavering,” said Torres. “I am honored to be part of this community and eager to work to make a positive impact on the lives of our students and staff.”

“Mr. Torres’ distinguished career demonstrates a commitment to fostering academic excellence and creating inclusive learning environments,” said Dr. Ilene Wilkins, CEO and President of UCP. “His innovative approach to education aligns with UCP Charter Schools’ mission to empower students of all abilities to reach their full potential.”

Torres’ teaching journey began with serving as an Exceptional Student Education (ESE) teacher. He honed his skills in providing special education services to students with diverse needs. This experience allowed Torres to develop a strong sense of empathy and a commitment to individualized support, which has become the cornerstone of his educational philosophy.

Inspired by his desire to impact students’ overall well-being positively, he transitioned into the role of a school counselor, where he worked closely with students, parents, and teachers to promote academic, social, and emotional growth. This hands-on experience equipped Torres with a solid foundation for understanding students’ unique challenges inside and outside the classroom.

Recognizing the significant role mental health plays in a student’s overall success, Torres further expanded his skillset as a mental health counselor. He provided direct support and collaborated with teachers and parents to create a robust network of resources and interventions that fostered a safe and nurturing environment.

In his most recent position as a K-12 assistant principal, Torres drew upon his diverse background to effectively support the school’s vision and mission. This experience allowed him to collaborate with staff, manage day-to-day operations and actively contribute to enhancing the educational experience.

“With my wealth of experience across various educational roles and my unwavering dedication to student success and well-being, I am fully committed to leading our school community toward excellence and fostering an environment that is inclusive, supportive, and conducive to academic growth,” said Torres. “Let us inspire a love for learning and empower our students to thrive in their educational journey.”

UCP Osceola Charter School initially opened in 1998 as a PreK ESE school. The school has since grown and now serves over 200 students with and without disabilities, toddlers through fifth grade in Kissimmee and the surrounding communities through UCP’s inclusive education program and therapy services.

About UCP of Central Florida:

For more than 60 years, UCP of Central Florida has provided vital services for children and families touched by disabilities. UCP is a national leader in inclusive education, support and therapy by creating a consortium of charter schools for children with and without disabilities. For more information about UCP of Central Florida, visit www.ucpcfl.org.

