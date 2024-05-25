Screw Conveyor Market Anticipated to Grow at 4.8% CAGR by 2032

The global screw conveyor market is expanding due to the increasing use of screw conveyors in various sectors, including the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and mining and metallurgy industries. Bulk items are transported or moved by screw conveyors from one stage of the operation to the next. Industries have greatly increased overall productivity thanks to the adoption of this equipment. As a result, they are being implemented more frequently across various industries.

According to Future Market Insights, the global sales of screw conveyors are poised to reach a total valuation of around USD 884.2 million in 2022. Overall market size is expected to increase at 4.8% CAGR over the forecast period (2022 to 2032), surpassing USD 1,416.3 million by the end of 2032.

Request to Download Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8059

In food and beverage processing industries, screw conveyors are frequently used to mix raw materials and move materials from one workstation to another. For the safe movement of raw ingredients during manufacturing, the food and beverage sectors that use a large percentage of powdered components need an automated conveying system.

Similarly, increasing mining and agricultural activities, rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry, and rising export of conveying systems are expected to boost the global screw conveyor industry during the projection period.

Key Takeaways from Screw conveyor Market Report:

During the forecast period (2022 to 2032), the screw conveyor market will expand at a CAGR of 4.8%.

By product type, horizontal screw conveyor is estimated to account for over 44% of the global market in 2022.

Based on end use, the food and beverages segment will dominate the market, creating an incremental opportunity of about US$ 103.8 Million between 2022 and 2032.

Amid high penetration of automation, North America’s screw conveyor market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the assessment period.

Screw conveyor demand in China is poised to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Germany is anticipated to hold around 35% of the market value share in the European market over the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled:

Vac-U-Max, Inc.

Anders Pedersen Maskin- & Specialfabrik A/S

Industrial Screw Conveyors Inc.

Wamgroup Spa.

DEMECH India

SPIRAC Engineering Pty Ltd

KWS Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Martin Sprocket & Gear Inc.

Plåt & Spiralteknik I Torsås Ab

Flexicon Corporation

Screw Conveyor Corporation

Orthman Manufacturing Inc.

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Vecoplan AG

Spirotech Group Ltd.

Köllemann GmbH

PRAB, Inc.

Thomas & Muller Systems Ltd

Get Full Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/8059

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube