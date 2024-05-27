Next Generation Display Market 2024 Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook

NEW YORK, 2024-May-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The global next-generation display market is expected to grow at 8% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 216 billion by 2029 from USD 115 billion in 2022.

Competitive Analysis:

In this section, we assess the competitive landscape of the Next Generation Display Market, focusing on key players.

Key Players:

Philips, Sony, Universal Display Corporation (UDC), Kyocera, LG, Samsung Electronics, Nova, Apple Inc, Doosan Corporation, Dow DuPont Inc., eLux, Inc., Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd, Merck Group, LG Display Co. Ltd., Merck Group, Nanoco Group plc, Nanosys INC, Novaled Gmbh, Optovate Limited, PPG Industries Inc, Plessey Semiconductors.

Market Segmentation:

In this section, we provide a breakdown of the Next Generation Display Market into segments based on different criteria, including the type of analysis, industry verticals, and geographic regions.

Next-Generation Display Market By Ingredient 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Million Units)

Carbon Nanotubes

Quantum Dots

Other Nanomaterials

Next-Generation Display Market By Material, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Million Units)

Substrate

Polarizer

Color Filter

Emitter

Organic Layer

Liquid Crystal

Next-Generation Display Market By Display Technology, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Million Units)

OLED Display Technology

Electroluminescent Display Technology

Electro-Wetting Display Technology

Field Emission Display Application Electrophoretic Display Technology

Led Display Technology

Next-Generation Display Market By Resolution, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Million Units)

3840×2160

4096×2160

3996×2160

5120×3200

5120×2160

Next-Generation Display Market By Application, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Million Units)

Industrial Application

Advertising

Tv/Monitors

Next-Generation Display Market By End-User Industry, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Billion Units)

Mobile Phone Market

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

E-Reader

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.

