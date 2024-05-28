Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market 2024 Size, Growth Forecast and Emerging Trends for 2030

NEW YORK, 2024-May-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The market research report offers an elaborate study of the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market to help players prepare themselves well to tackle future growth challenges and ensure continued business expansion. The report provides an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, including the latest trends and drivers influencing the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep analysis of technology trends, opportunities, value chains, future protocol, and strategies. The Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market report studies the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their commercial overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis. Furthermore, the report includes actionable insights into the Market’s prospects based on input from industry professionals to assist readers in establishing effective strategies.

The infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is expected to grow at 24.32 % CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 304.39 billion by 2030 from USD 53.54 billion in 2020.

Competitive Analysis:

In this section, we assess the competitive landscape of the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market, focusing on key players.

Key Players:

Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, Accenture, Rackspace Inc., VMware Inc., Oracle Corporation ,Fujitsu Ltd, Verizon Communications Inc., DXC Technology, Dimension Data Plc, Google, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Dell Emc, International Business Machines Corporation, Redcentric PLC, Red Hat, Profit Bricks, Gogrid, Bluelock, and others.

Market Segmentation:

In this section, we provide a breakdown of the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market into segments based on different criteria, including the type of analysis, industry verticals, and geographic regions.

Infrastructure As A Service (Iaas) Market By Component Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Storage

Network

Compute

Others

Infrastructure As A Service (Iaas) Market By Deployment Model, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Infrastructure As A Service (Iaas) Market By Server Operating System, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Microsoft Windows Servers

Linux / Unix Servers

Netware

Cloud Servers

Infrastructure As A Service (Iaas) Market By Solution, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Managed Hosting

Storage As A Service

Disaster Recovery As A Service And Backup

Compute As A Service (Caas)

Network As A Service (Naas)

Content Delivery Services

Infrastructure As A Service (Iaas) Market By Verticals, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

IT & Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail And E-Commerce

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Media And Entertainment

Education

Others

Infrastructure As A Service (Iaas) Market By End User, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Small And Medium Enterprises (SMES)

Large Enterprises

Infrastructure As A Service (Iaas) Market By Regions, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

Important Countries In All Regions Are Covered

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.

**Key Takeaways from the Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Report:

Market Size Estimates: Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market size estimation in terms of value and sales volume from 2024-2030

Market Trends and Dynamics: Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and risks

Macro-economy and Regional Conflict: Influence of global inflation and Russia and Ukraine War on the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market

Segment Market Analysis: Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market value and sales volume by type and by application from 2024-2030

Regional Market Analysis: Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market situations and prospects in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Country-level Studies on the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market: Revenue and sales volume of major countries in each region

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Competitive Landscape and Major Players: Analysis of 10-15 leading market players, sales, price, revenue, gross, gross margin, product profile and application, etc.

Trade Flow: Import and export volume of the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market in major regions.

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Industry Value Chain: Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market raw materials and suppliers, manufacturing process, distributors, downstream customers

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The industry report offers a comprehensive quantitative analysis of various market segments, historical and current market trends, market forecasts, and dynamics of the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market from 2024-2030.

The research report provides the latest information on the market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market.

The study maps the leading, as well as the fastest-growing, regional markets.

Porter’s five forces analysis assist stakeholders in assessing the impact of new entrants, competitive rivalry, supplier power, buyer power, and the threat of substitution. It helps stakeholders to analyze the level of competition within the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) industry and its attractiveness.

Competitive landscape allows stakeholders to understand their competitive environment and provides an insight into the current positions of key players in the market.

The following are the key features of the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market report:

– Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

– Environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

– Trends and forecast analysis.

– Segment trend and forecast.

– Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, Technology launches, etc.

– Attractive segments and associated growth opportunities.

– Emerging trends.

– Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

– Key success factors.

Further segmentation of the market on the basis of type, application, end use, product, technology, method, process and any other segment depending on the market

Segmentation on the basis of any specific country or region

Any segment can be classified on the basis of application

Application segment can be further divided on the basis of companies

The companies profiled are not limited, we can incorporate additional companies of your choice

We can split the company market share on the basis of product, application and region

Report can be prepared for any specific country/region/segment

Customers can be added on the basis of regions and countries

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe OR Southeast Asia.

