Lucintel Forecasts Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market to Reach $115.6 billion by 2030

According to the recent study the printed circuit board (PCB) market is projected to reach an estimated $115.6 billion by 2030 from $86.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for PCB in the communication industry, growth in connected devices, and growth in automotive electronics.

Browse 137 figures / charts and 117 tables in this 229 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in printed circuit board (PCB) market by end use industry (computer/peripheral, communication, consumer electronics, industrial electronics, automotive, military/aerospace, and others), product type (standard multilayer, flexible circuits, HDI/microvia/build-up, IC substrate, rigid 1-2 sided, rigid flex, and others), laminate material type (FR-4, flexible, paper, CEM and others), laminate raw material usage (glass fabric, epoxy resin, kraft paper, phenolic resin, and polyimide film), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that standard multilayers will remain the largest product type due to increasing demand in computer and communication industries.

Communication will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period due to growing e-communication. The automotive segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing electronic content in automotive, and growth in consumer electronic devices and telecommunication products. Increasing usage of electric vehicles due to growing environmental concerns and regulations is also expected to drive the demand for PCB in this region.

NOK Corporation, Zhen Ding Technology, TTM Technologies, Unimicron Technology, Compeq Manufacturing, Young Poong Electronics, Ibiden, SEMCO, Tripod Technology, Daeduck, AT&S, and Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board are the major suppliers in the printed circuit board (PCB) market.

