Dempsey Kingsland & Osteen Highlights the Importance of Having the Support of a Medical Malpractice Attorney in Kansas City

Kansas City, MO, 2024-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Trusting medical professionals to provide proper care is a fundamental expectation when seeking medical treatment. However, instances of medical negligence can have devastating consequences. As medical malpractice continues to be a pressing issue affecting families in Kansas City, the need for experienced legal representation has never been more crucial.

With the complexities of medical law and the potentially life-altering consequences of malpractice, having a dedicated medical malpractice attorney is critical. In light of this, Dempsey Kingsland & Osteen is proud to serve residents with comprehensive representation for victims of medical malpractice in Kansas City. When faced with the consequences of medical negligence, it can be daunting for individuals to determine the best course of action.

A Kansas City medical malpractice attorney helps people evaluate their circumstances to ascertain the validity of their cases. These representatives offer essential assistance in navigating the intricate aspects of a medical malpractice legal proceeding. A reputable medical malpractice attorney assists clients who have suffered from different types of medical malpractice, including but not limited to:

The legal team at Dempsey Kingsland & Osteen is well-equipped to help clients identify the type of malpractice they are dealing with and develop a strategy. In medical negligence cases, individuals may be able to recover damages, including medical bills, lost earnings, and loss of quality of life. In the unfortunate event of a patient’s death, the family may also seek damages, which are subject to caps set by the state.

The legal team at Dempsey Kingsland & Osteen consists of highly dedicated and talented staff, including paralegals and legal assistants. The medical team comprises an accomplished physician and an outstanding registered nurse, bolstering their capability to handle complex medical malpractice cases. Founded in 1986, Dempsey Kingsland & Osteen is steadfast in representing the seriously injured and their families.

We love serving clients in Kansas City and the surrounding areas: Blue Springs, Raymore, Raytown, Independence, Liberty, Olathe, Mission, Lenexa

With over 35 years of experience, the firm demonstrates excellence in handling medical malpractice cases and holds negligent medical professionals accountable for their actions. Seeking the advice of skilled medical malpractice attorneys in Kansas City is the best path forward for individuals affected by medical mistakes. Dempsey Kingsland & Osteen invites those needing legal assistance to reach out for a consultation or call the office today.