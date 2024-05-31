Gerling Law Injury Attorneys Celebrates 60 Years of Dedicated Service in Owensboro, KY

Owensboro, KY, 2024-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Gerling Law Injury Attorneys, a pillar of legal advocacy in Owensboro and surrounding areas, proudly marks six decades of unwavering commitment to justice, integrity, and community service. Since its establishment in 1964, Gerling Law has been synonymous with relentless advocacy for those injured due to negligence, consistently securing over $500 million in rightful compensation for its clients.

Gerling Law’s success is deeply rooted in its unwavering dedication to serving the Owensboro community. With a combined experience of 125 years, the firm specializes in handling motor vehicle accidents and a wide array of personal injury claims. Their seasoned team stands as a formidable force against the largest corporations and insurance entities, ensuring that their clients receive the justice and compensation they deserve.

Beyond their legal prowess, Gerling Law Injury Attorneys is deeply ingrained in the fabric of Owensboro, embodying the spirit of giving back. The firm takes immense pride in its active involvement in community initiatives and philanthropic endeavors. From sponsoring local events to volunteering with charitable organizations, Gerling Law remains steadfast in its mission to make a positive difference in the lives of those they serve.

Gerling Law’s Owensboro office, conveniently located at:

2645 Frederica St,

Owensboro, KY 42301,

serves as a beacon of hope for individuals seeking compassionate and expert legal representation in times of need. With a legacy built on trust, expertise, and compassion, Gerling Law Injury Attorneys continues to set the standard for excellence in personal injury law across Kentucky.

As Gerling Law commemorates 60 years of service, they reaffirm their commitment to fighting for justice, upholding the rights of the injured, and making a meaningful impact in the Owensboro community and beyond.

About Gerling Law Injury Attorneys:

