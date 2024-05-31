United States Concierge Medicine Market Forecasted to Reach USD 17.97 Billion by 2033 at a 10.32%of CAGR

The United States concierge medicine market is set to experience significant growth, with a projected valuation of USD 6.73 billion by 2023. According to market forecasts, the market is expected to thrive at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.32% between 2023 and 2033, reaching approximately USD 17.97 billion by 2033.

Concierge medicine, also known as boutique or retainer medicine, offers personalized and enhanced healthcare services to patients who are willing to pay an annual membership or retainer fee. The market’s growth is driven by factors such as increasing demand for personalized healthcare, rising healthcare expenditure, and a growing preference for convenient and accessible medical services.

In addition to basic treatment, concierge medical clinics provide a wide range of additional services, such as routine physicals, preventative care, house calls, lab tests, office visits, care while traveling, and much more. Patients will be able to receive individualized, holistic care that is catered to their particular requirements and preferences thanks to this all-encompassing approach to healthcare.

Stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem will be in a strong position to take use of cutting-edge technology and teamwork to improve patient care delivery and healthcare outcomes as the market for concierge medicine expands.

Key Takeaways:

Shorter wait times, better compensation, and work satisfaction are just a few advantages of concierge medicine, all of which are anticipated to support market expansion. The market may be driven by the aging population and the increased need for healthcare services from concierge medicine.

Key Players:

MDVIP

Signature MD

Crossover Health

Specialdocs Consultants, LLC

PartnerMD

Concierge Consultants & Cardiology

Castle Connolly Private Health Partners

Peninsula Doctor

Cambell Family Medicine

Destination Health

Priority Physicians, Inc.

USA San Diego Health

Key Segments:

By Specialty:

Primary Care

Pediatrics

Osteopathy

Internal Medicine

Cardiology

Psychiatry

Others

By Ownership:

Standalone

Group

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

