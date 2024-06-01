Nye & Company will Hold A Two-Day, Online-Only Gentleman’s Collector Auction, June 12th-13th

Bloomfield, NJ, 2024-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — Nye & Company Auctioneers will hold a two-day, online-only Gentleman’s Collector auction on Wednesday and Thursday, June 12th and 13th, beginning promptly at 10 am Eastern time both days. The auction includes 650 lots sure to satisfy disparate collecting interests. A wide range of collectible categories will be featured.

One can hear the roar of the crowd erupting as the ball soars over the bleachers. Highlights include a Babe Ruth-signed baseball from circa 1942-1945, a must-have for the dedicated Yankee fan. Signed on the sweet spot, this ball is conservatively estimated at $10,000-$15,000. There is also a Mickey Mantle signed glove and a pair of Yogi Berra signed game-worn pants. Both are estimated to sell for between $1,000-$2,000. A large group of baseball cards has been sorted into various lots as well.

Conversely, the solitude and quiet epitomized by wading into a cool river may hook some trophy bidders, as the angling section of the auction includes several well-known and highly collected hand-tied flyfishing flies.

Makers from both sides of the pond include handiwork by well-known American tiers such as the Dettes (Walter, Mary and Winnie), Ralph Graves, Eric Leiser, George Harvey, Renee Harp, Edwin Logue, Art Flick, Tom Nixon, Mike Hale, Maxwell, McPherson Sylvester Nemes, Rod Yerger, Rainy’s, H.R. Frisch, Bob Clouser, Jock Scott, Dick Talleur, Ed Shank and others.

An assortment of English and Scottish tiers includes S. Alcock Co., Ogden Smith, Hardy Brothers, the personal flies of J.W. Dunne, Megan Boyd, Roger, Woolley, and prismatic gut flies from the Baden-Powell family. There are examples of fresh- and saltwater streamers, trout and salmon flies and more. There are also several older, classic rods and reels as well.

Octane-free sportsmen may want to bid on the vintage boats. To get the body moving, there are two terrific vintage Old Town canoes, one of which is a 1968 sailing canoe that comes with the sail, mast, rudder and dagger boards. The other is a 1941 Guide Series 19-foot canoe. The solo paddler may prefer the bench-made canvas covered kayak estimated at $800-$1,200.

Octane lovers, pay attention. Several barn-find motorized vehicles in the sale represent an opportunity to buy some rare vehicles. Standouts include a 1972 BSA Lightning motorcycle. A similar example was made famous in the 1965 Bond movie, Thunderball. Estimated to rev one’s engine, the cost of entry to gain the same head-turning looks as 007 is only $3,000-$5,000.

With timeless good looks, the 1975 Tri-King three-wheel motor car is also estimated at $3,000-$5,000. Another three-wheel vehicle is a 1982 H-M-Vehicles, Inc., Freeway. This is one of only approximately 700 high-mileage vehicles made for about three years in Burnsville, Minnesota. This green monster is estimated to sell between $2,000-$3,000.

The multiple personalities of the auction are again seen in the dichotomy of the inclusion of the collection some vintage and contemporary bicycles. There is a new-in-box Dyno Kustom Kruiser Taboo Tiki Cruiser, a vintage chrome Lowrider bicycle, a Schwinn Cycle Truck mail delivery bike and a Colson Co. large-scale tricycle. More child-oriented activities and toys include Matchbox cars, tether-cars and other pre-digital diversions.

Less mechanical is a large-format Hal Foster original drawing of the Prince Valiant #1480 comic strip from June 20, 1965, one of the more eclectic items. This exciting work of art is estimated to bring $10,000-$20,000. Another rare original drawing is that of the first practical submarine, conceived, drawn, and signed by John R. Holland, the namesake of the Holland Tunnel.

Alexander Calder is represented by his lithographic work in polychrome titled Couleurs enlaces dans le fil de fer, that bears an estimate of $3,000-$5,000. A number works by Cushman Parker show the illustrator’s knack for capturing the advertising spirit. Salvador Dali, Purvis Young, Gerald Veltre, Bill Ward and L.M. Veltre, among others, represent the fine art category.

In addition to the information about the submarine, there is a small but choice selection of military uniforms and militaria dating from World War I through the Vietnam War. The sale includes a large selection of scouting, both American- and International- related uniform kerchiefs, slides, and patches from festivals and jamborees.

There is an exciting mix of fossils, minerals and meteorites. One of the highlights are two meteorites from Campo del Cielo, Argentina. Each is expected to sell for between $500-$1000. There are some fossilized megalodon teeth which are the perfect reminder to be wary of what lurks below the surface as we head into the summer.

The sale includes real-time Internet and absentee bidding. Interested parties can participate on a several platforms like LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com, BidSpirit.com and the Nye & Company website: www.nyeandcompany.com. Telephone bidding will also be available on a limited basis.

People can bid in absentia and online. An online preview is being held from June 29th thru June 12-13th at the abovenamed websites.

For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the online-only Gentleman’s Collector auction on Wednesday and Thursday, June 12-13, visit www.nyeandcompany.com. The full color catalog will be available to viewed shortly at www.nyeandcompany.com, www.liveauctioneers.com, www.bidspirit.com, www.bidsquare.com and www.invaluable.com.

About Nye & Company Auctioneers:

Anyone looking for additional images, condition reports or info about an object is invited to visit the Nye & Company website or send an email to info@nyeandcompany.com. For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers, please visit www.nyeandcompany.com.