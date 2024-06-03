Lucintel Forecasts Pharmaceutical Fillers Market to Reach $3.0 billion by 2030

According to the recent study the Pharmaceutical Fillers Market is projected to reach an estimated $3.0 billion by 2030 from $1.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing government spending on healthcare, disease prevalence, along with growing demand for generic medicines.

Browse 133 figures / charts and 128 tables in this 200 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in fillers in the pharmaceutical market by filler type (lactose, sucrose, mannitol, dextrose, sorbitol, starch, cellulose, calcium phosphate, talc, calcium carbonate, and others), application (tablet, capsule, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that lactose will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its high compatibility with active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and increasing demand for antacid tablets.

Within the filler in pharmaceutical market, fillers for tablets will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing healthcare expenditure and higher incidence of chronic diseases.

North America will remain the largest region due to higher healthcare expenditure, advanced healthcare facilities, and aging population. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing government spending on healthcare infrastructure and increasing penetration of health insurance policies.

DFE Pharma, Merck Group, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Meggle Group, Lactose India Limited, Imerys, Omya, Mineral Technologies, and Cargill Sorbitol are the major suppliers in the fillers in the pharmaceutical market.

