Lucintel Forecasts Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market to Reach $6.1 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market is projected to reach an estimated $6.1 billion by 2030 from $3.9 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in the PCBs and semiconductors and replacement of soldering with conductive adhesives due to environmental and health concerns.

Browse 127 figures / charts and 113 tables in this 222 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in electrically conductive adhesives market by end use (automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, biosciences, and others), filler material (silver filler based adhesives, copper filler based adhesives, carbon filler based adhesives, and others), resin (epoxy based adhesives, silicone based adhesives, acrylic based adhesives, polyurethane based adhesives, and others), product type (isotropic conductive adhesives, and anisotropic conductive adhesives), form (paste adhesives and film adhesives), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that consumer electronics will remain the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to increasing miniaturization of electronic devices and growing production of electronic components

Silver filled electrically conductive adhesives will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its beneficial features: silver filled electrically conductive adhesives offer high conductivity and are easily formed and fabricated into the ideal shape.

Download sample by clicking on Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing demand for consumer electronic products in China and India.

Henkel AG & Co., The 3M Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Master Bond Inc., and Panacol-Elosol Gmbh are the major suppliers in the electrically conductive adhesives market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Bearing Steel Market in Canada

Board-To-Board Connector Market in Canada

Duplex Stainless Steel Market in Canada

Industrial Battery Recycling Market in Canada

Recycled Aluminum Market in Canada