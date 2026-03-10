LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Installed at Mining Operation in Chile’s Atacama Desert

Posted on 2026-03-10 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Santiago, Chile, 2026-03-10 — /EPR Network/ — A major mining operation located in Chile’s Atacama Desert has upgraded its lighting system by implementing LED explosion-proof lighting across its underground mining and processing facilities. The move is part of the company’s commitment to ensuring worker safety and reducing operational costs in one of the world’s driest and most challenging environments.

The LED explosion-proof lights are designed to withstand the harsh conditions of the desert, including extreme temperatures and dust accumulation. In addition to improving safety by reducing the risk of ignition, the lights also offer long-term durability and significant energy savings.

“Safety is our top priority, and LED explosion-proof lighting has enhanced both the safety and efficiency of our mining operations,” said Alejandro Soto, safety manager at the mine. “The new lighting system provides reliable illumination while lowering our overall energy consumption.”

As the mining industry continues to focus on sustainability, LED lighting is becoming increasingly popular in operations located in remote and hazardous environments. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution
The entire EPR Network is up for sale!
More info...
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more