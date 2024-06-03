Lucintel Forecasts Conductive Filler Market to Reach $6.7 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the conductive filler market is projected to reach an estimated $6.7 billion by 2030 from $5.8 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 2.0% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for conductive fillers in LI-ion batteries to improve the performance, increasing adoption of electric vehicle, growth in consumer electronics and increasing demand for compact, high performance, and high density electronic products.

Browse 107 figures / charts and 68 tables in this 205 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in conductive filler market by product (carbon black, graphite, carbon fiber, alumina, copper, silver, steel, and others), application (plastics, adhesives, coatings, battery and others), end use industry (consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and others), function type (electrical and thermal), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that silver will remain the largest filler type by value and carbon black will remain the largest filler by volume. Growth in demand for conductive adhesive for semiconductor packaging application will drive the silver filler market.

Consumer electronics will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period supported by increasing demand for conductive fillers in EMI/RFI and ESD/Antistatic application in consumer electronics and growth in wearable electronics, portable computers, LED, and smart television.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in consumer electronics and automotive industries.

Cabot Corporation, Showa Denko K.K, Orion Engineered Carbon, Birla Carbon, Imerys, Nippon Light Metal, Dowa Electronics, Asbury Carbon, and Almatis Corporation are among the major conductive filler providers.

