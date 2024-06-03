Lucintel Forecasts Compost Market to Reach $13.4 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the compost market is projected to reach an estimated $13.4 billion by 2030 from $8.6 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for organic products and growing awareness regarding disadvantages of chemical fertilizer and pesticides.

Browse 117 figures / charts and 100 tables in this 204 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in compost market by application (agriculture, home gardening, landscaping, horticulture, construction, and other applications), product type (yard trimming, food waste, manure, mushroom compost, and vermicomposting), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that the agriculture segment will remain the largest segment to increasing demand for organic products and increasing consumer awareness towards food quality The horticulture segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, due to safer, clean, and green food production.

Yard trimming is expected to remain the largest product type due to its ability to recycle nutrients back into the soil and to reduce yard waste. Lucintel predicts that food waste compost is likely to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing food wastage around the globe and increasing awareness of food composting.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in agriculture, home gardening, landscaping horticulture, and construction industries

Harvest Power, Cocoa Corporation., Dirt Hugger, Worm Power, MyNoke, Nutrisoil, Davo’s Worm Farm, Dirt Dynasty, SAOSIS, and Kaharim are the major suppliers in the compost market.

