Spirulina Powder Market Set to Reach US$ 702 Million by 2034 with 5.9% CAGR Growth

The global spirulina powder market size is projected to rise from US$ 461 million in 2024 to US$ 702 million by 2034. By 2034, spirulina powder sales are projected to soar at 5.9% CAGR.

Spirulina powder is extracted from spirulina, a blue-green algae that is found to be grown on freshwater bodies, making it one of the most preferred choices for vegetarian fitness enthusiasts all over the world. The superfood status coupled with its rich anti-inflammatory properties has garnered a lot of attention in the world of the vegan fitness industry.

With the influx of nutraceutical manufacturers, the spirulina powder market is likely to expand in recent years. Spirulina powder can solve the problems of malnutrition, food shortages, and other relevant problems leading to food crises in underdeveloped countries. Due to these capabilities, many government bodies are promoting spirulina powder in their programs.

Spirulina powder, which has many medicinal properties as well, is mainly consumed by individuals who are on a weight-loss diet. The protein content along with other minerals and vitamins make spirulina powder a great substitute for chemical steroids and supplements. Spirulina powder can be easily obtained from leading health food stores, e-Commerce businesses, and specialty supplement shops.

Conventional spirulina powder is obtained from the artificial cultivation of spirulina in microclimatic conditions. This type of spirulina powder is relatively cheaper, easily available, and more edible as compared to its organic counterpart. Conventional-type powder dominates the global market with a share of 59.1%.

“There is little to no awareness about the health benefits of spirulina powder. Well-established sports nutrition brands can benefit a lot if they collaborate with world-renowned athletes and fitness figures for the endorsement of spirulina powder”, opines Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from the Spirulina Powder Market Report

Owing to its emerging vegan trend, the United States showcased a 26.8% share of the spirulina powder market.

China has a 9.7% share of the global spirulina market due to its association with the use of spirulina since ancient times.

Based on application type, dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals dominate the spirulina powder market with a 72.9% global revenue share.

Emerging brands have come up with many innovative food items that have spirulina powder as their main ingredient, like smoothies, ready-to-serve beverages, and everyday snacks.

Recent Developments in the Spirulina Market

To provide its patients with essential nutrients and vitamins, Mumbai’s Group of Tuberculosis Hospitals recently cultivated spirulina on its premises.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is all set to incorporate spirulina powder into the diets of its astronauts.

GNT Group came up with Exberry Shade Bright Green, a spirulina-infused, green powder that has applications in bakery mixes and seasoning products.

Key Market Players

Market Segmentation

