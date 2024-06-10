Lucintel Forecasts Composites Tube Market to Reach $580.0 million by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the composites tube market is projected to reach an estimated $580.0 million by 2030 from $423.6 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.0% 2023 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by lower lifecycle cost compared to competing materials, such as steel, wood, and concrete and increasing demand for lightweight composite structures.

Browse 88 figures / charts and 66 tables in this 135 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in composites tube market by end use (transportation, electrical, sports and leisure, telecommunication, industrial, robotics and automation, and others), fiber type (carbon fiber, glass fiber, and hybrid), manufacturing process (pultrusion/ pullwinding, filament winding, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that sports and leisure will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period due to its excellent physical properties, such as high strength & stiffness with low overall weight, excellent fatigue resistance, and dimensional stability.

Glass composite tube will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its low weight and excellent strength to weight ratio.

APAC & ROW is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to due to the rapid industrialization, and urbanization.

Exel Composites, Accurate Plastics, Strongwell Corporation, Fibertech Composite, Fibergrate Composite Structures are the major suppliers in the composites tube market.

