Lucintel Forecasts Recycled Carbon Fiber Market to Reach $103.0 million by 2030

According to the recent study the recycled carbon fiber market is projected to reach an estimated $103.0 million by 2030 from $59.20 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by regulations for reuse & recyclability of materials and the cost advantage of recycled carbon fiber compared to virgin carbon fiber.

Browse 110 figures / charts and 75 tables in this 182 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in recycled carbon fiber market by end use industry (aerospace, transportation, consumer electronics, sporting goods, and others), product type (non-woven mats, chopped carbon fiber, and milled carbon fiber), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, The Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that transportation will remain the largest end use over the forecast period due to increasing demand for lightweight, cost-effective materials. Sporting good is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Non-woven mats will remain the largest product type and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for low cost, recycled carbon fiber in structural applications.

Europe is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period. APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Procotex, Gen 2 Carbon (Carbon Fiber Ltd)., GL Carbon, CFK Valley Recycling , Carbon Conversion Inc., Vartega, Toray, and Karborek are the major suppliers in the recycled carbon fiber market.

