Lucintel Forecasts Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market to Reach $271.0 million by 2030

According to the recent study the thermoplastic unidirectional tape market is projected to reach an estimated $271.0 million by 2030 from $167.2 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing use of thermoplastic composites because it offers recyclability and processing benefits, such as ability to remold, shorter cycle time, and no emission of volatile matter.

Browse 77 figures / charts and 62 tables in this 146 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in thermoplastic unidirectional tape market by end use (aerospace and defense, transportation, sporting goods, industrial and others), reinforcement type (carbon fiber, glass fiber and others), manufacturing process (thermoforming, injection molding, prepreg layup, ATL/AFP, and others), resin type (polypropylene, polymide, polyphenylene sulfide, polyether ether ketone), and region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific & ROW).

Lucintel forecasts transportation will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for lightweight materials to achieve higher fuel efficiency and reusable and recyclable materials for environmental benefits. Industrial is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Glass fiber type thermoplastic unidirectional tape will remain the largest segment and carbon fiber is likely to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by increasing usage of lightweight materials in aircraft components.

North America is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume over the forecast period because of rising penetration of thermoplastic unidirectional tape in major end usees. It is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Cytec Solvay Group, QIVI Technology, Polystrand (polyone), Tencate Advance Composites, Toho Tenax, SABIC, and SGL Group are the major supplier in the thermoplastic unidirectional tape market.

