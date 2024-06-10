Latest Release: AR/VR Market Set to Skyrocket to $179.46 Billion by 2029 with a 25.3% CAGR

NEW YORK, 2024-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The major players in the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market are evaluated based on their product and service offerings, financial statements, key developments, strategic approach to the market, position in the market, geographical penetration, and other key features. The chapter also highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), winning imperatives and current focus strategies.

The Global Augmented And Virtual Reality (AR VR) Market Size Is To Be Valued At USD 179.46 Billion by 2030 And Is Expected To Grow At A Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 25.3% During The Forecast Period.

Competitive Analysis:

In this section, we assess the competitive landscape of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market, focusing on key players.

Key Players:

Apple Inc., DAQRI, Facebook Google, HTC, Lenovo, Magic Leap, Microsoft Corporation, Osterhout Design Group, PTC Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Seiko Epson, Sony Corporation, Wikitude

Market Segmentation:

In this section, we provide a breakdown of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market into segments based on different criteria, including the type of analysis, industry verticals, and geographic regions.

Global Augmented And Virtual Reality (Ar Vr) Market, By Technology, 2020-2029 (USD Billion)

Ar Technology

Marker-Based Ar Technology

Active Marker

Passive Marker

Markerless Ar Technology

Model-Base Tracking

Image Processing-Based Tracking

Anchor-Based Ar

Vr Technology

Non-Immersive Technology

Semi-Immersive And Fully Immersive Technology

Global Augmented And Virtual Reality (Ar Vr) Market, By Offering Type, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

Hardware

Sensors

Accelerometers

Gyroscopes

Magnetometers

Proximity Sensors

Semiconductor Components

Controllers And Processors

Integrated Circuits

Display And Projectors

Position Trackers

Cameras

Others

Software

Software Development Kits

Cloud-Based Services

Global Augmented And Virtual Reality (Ar Vr) Market, By Device Type, 2020-2029 (USD Billion)

Ar Devices

Head-Mounted Displays

Ar Smart Glasses

Smart Helmets

Heads-Up Display

Vr Devices

Head-Mounted Displays

Gesture-Tracking Devices

Displays And Projectors

Global Augmented And Virtual Reality (Ar Vr) Market, By Application, 2020-2029 (USD Billion)

Consumer

Gaming

Sports

Entertainment

Commercial

Retail And E-Commerce

Travel And Tourism

E-Learning

Enterprise

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Surgery

Fitness Management

Patient Care Management

Pharmacy Management

Medical Training And Education

Radiology

Aerospace And Defense

Automotive

Energy

Others

Global Augmented And Virtual Reality (Ar Vr) Market, By Enterprise, 2020-2029 (USD Billion)

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market in these regions, from 2024 to 2030 (forecast) covering:

Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia–Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast).

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Size and Share Report 2023-2030 Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Introduction

Research Methodology

Market Dynamics

Impact Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Porter’s 5 Forces Model

PEST Analysis

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Segmentation, By Platform Type

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Segmentation, By Ad Format

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Segmentation, By Enterprise Size

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Segmentation, By Industry Vertical

Regional Analysis

Company Profiles

Competitive Landscape

Conclusion

