Non Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Anticipated 10.2% CAGR by 2034

Industries are increasingly adopting predictive and condition based maintenance strategies to optimize asset performance and minimize downtime. The testing methods provide valuable data for predictive maintenance algorithms, allowing companies to anticipate equipment failures and schedule maintenance proactively.

The global non destructive testing and inspection market will reach a valuation of USD 11.7 billion in 2024, driven by integration of augmented reality and virtual reality. The trend is set to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 10.2% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately USD 31.0 billion by 2034.

Key Trends

Training and certification programs are key drivers of market growth. Remote inspection capabilities are propelling market expansion.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the non destructive testing and inspection market are Circle Systems, Inc, SREM Technologies (Fluxo), Gould-Bass Company, Inc, Johnson and Allen Ltd, KARL DEUTSCH, Magwerks Corporation, McGean, and MR Chemie GmbH, among others.

Company Portfolio

Gould-Bass Company Inc. is a trusted supplier of non destructive testing equipment and solutions. Their offerings encompass a wide range of inspection technologies, including ultrasonic testing, radiographic testing, magnetic particle inspection, and dye penetrant testing. The company also provides training, consulting, and calibration services to support non destructive testing professionals.

Johnson and Allen Ltd. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of non destructive testing equipment and accessories. Their product portfolio includes ultrasonic flaw detectors, magnetic particle inspection systems, dye penetrant testing kits, and radiographic testing instruments. The company also offers bespoke NDT solutions and training services.

