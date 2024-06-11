United States Infant Formula Market Trends: Opportunities and Challenges in a US$ 8,456.0 Million Industry by 2033

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The United States infant formula market size is expected to expand from US$ 6,150.0 million in 2023 to US$ 8,456.0 million by 2033. Over the forecast period 2023 to 2033, United States infant formula sales are likely to soar at 3.3% CAGR.

The United States infant formula market is expected to rise due to certain crucial factors during the forecast period. The interest in plant-based diets has extended to infant nutrition, leading to an increase in plant-based infant formula options. These formulas typically use ingredients like soy, rice, or oat proteins as alternatives to animal-based sources.

With an increased emphasis on overall health and wellness, parents are seeking formulas that support their babies’ immune systems, brain development, and gut health. Manufacturers have been incorporating specific nutrients such as DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) and probiotics to cater to these needs.

As environmental concerns continue to gain traction, some consumers are seeking infant formula brands that prioritize sustainability in their sourcing, packaging, and production practices.

The infant formula market is highly regulated, and any changes in regulations may impact the industry. Manufacturers must adhere to strict guidelines and ensure compliance with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requirements.

As modern-day parents aware of the importance of infant formula and the nutrients required by the infant in order to stay healthy and fit in the early stages of growth, manufacturers are developing unique products with organic, natural, and non-GMO ingredients.

Infant formulas with additional nutrients and better quality are readily accepted by parents at high prices. The sudden rise in infant formula sales can be attributed to a change in the lifestyle of women. Several working women who commute to work are looking for simple solutions to feed their babies

The birth rate and overall population growth have a significant impact on the demand for infant formula. A high birth rate or increasing population can lead to great demand for infant formula products. Health concerns related to breastfeeding or certain medical conditions can result in a high reliance on infant formula as a primary source of nutrition for babies.

Public health campaigns promoting breastfeeding and raising awareness about its benefits can influence consumer choices, potentially impacting the demand for infant formula. The rise of online retail and e-commerce platforms provides consumers with easy access to a wide variety of infant formula products, increasing market reach.

Cultural attitudes toward breastfeeding and the use of infant formula can vary and influence the demand for formula products in different demographic groups.

“Growing importance of infant health and wellness is likely to drive demand for infant formula in the United States. Key manufacturers are investing heavily in marketing campaigns to promote the benefits of their formulas, which is helping expand their reach in the market.” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Key manufacturers partnered with retail chains, pharmacies, supermarkets, and online platforms to ensure their products were readily available to consumers. They are focused on developing organic formulas free from artificial additives, preservatives, and genetically modified ingredients.

Infant formula manufacturers prioritized quality and safety to comply with stringent regulations and gain consumer confidence. They implemented rigorous testing and quality control measures to ensure their products met the necessary safety standards.

In July 2022, Danone, recently announced a new Dairy & Plants Blend infant formula to cater to the growing demand of parents for a product that would satisfy their baby’s nutritional needs. A product that is suitable for flexitarian as well as vegan consumers

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the United States infant formula market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the United States infant formula market based on product type (starting milk formula, follow-on milk formula, special milk formula), distribution channel (specialty outlets, supermarkets, online stores, pharmacy stores, and others), across various States.

