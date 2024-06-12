News: Quantum Computing Strategic Business Report 2024| To record USD 3947.77 million by 2030

NEW YORK, 2024-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Quantum Computing Market 2024 | Pointing to Capture Largest Growth in 2030 by leading companies IBM Corporation, Telstra Corporation Limited, IonQ Inc., Silicon Quantum Computing and other….

The global quantum computing market size is projected to reach USD 3947.77 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period.

Quantum Computing Market Report is an in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key player’s growth. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of worldwide Quantum Computing Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Leading Players in the Global Quantum Computing Market:

IBM Corporation, Telstra Corporation Limited, IonQ Inc., Silicon Quantum Computing, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Rigetti & Co Inc., Microsoft Corporation, D-Wave Systems Inc., Zapata Computing Inc. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, capacity expansions, significant distribution and other.

This report segments based on types are:

Global Quantum Computing Market, By Offering, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

Hardware

Software

Service

Global Quantum Computing Market, By Deployment Type, 2019 – 2029 (USD Million)

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Global Quantum Computing Market, By Application, 2019 – 2029 (USD Million)

Optimization

Simulation And Data Problems

Sampling

Machine Learning

Global Quantum Computing Market, By Technology, 2019 – 2029 (USD Million)

Quantum Dots

Trapped Ions

Quantum Annealing

Global Quantum Computing Market, By End-User, 2019 – 2029 (USD Million)

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

Aerospace & Defense

Manufacturing

Healthcare

It & Telecom

Energy & Utilities

Regional Analysis for Quantum Computing Market:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of the Quantum Computing Market in these regions, from 2024 to 2030 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia–Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast).

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Quantum Computing market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Quantum Computing market.

Reasons To Buy The Quantum Computing Market Report:

➼ In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional levels.

➼ Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

➼ Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography, and others.

➼ Historical and future market research in terms of size, share growth, volume, and sales.

➼ Major changes and assessment in market dynamics and developments.

➼ Emerging key segments and regions

➼ Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

