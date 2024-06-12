Dr. Aliza Hanif Joins Woodside Dental Care

Assonet, MA, 2024-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Woodside Dental Care recently announced the addition of Dr. Aliza Hanif DDS to its staff of dental practitioners. Dr. Hanif sees patients Monday through Friday at Woodside Dental Care’s location at 36 South Main Street in Assonet.

“We’re delighted to have Dr. Hanif join us here at Woodside. She shares our belief in evidence-based, comprehensive dentistry,” said Dr. Derek Cornetta, DDS or DMD? “Beyond her knowledge and skill, Aliza enjoys connecting with individuals from all walks of life and brings that demeanor to each patient encounter. That provides a comfortable environment and puts the focus on tailoring a treatment plan to each patient’s specific needs.”

Dr. Hanif received her doctorate at the University of New England-College of Dental Medicine in 2021. She also holds a master’s degree from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and a bachelor’s degree from Mount Holyoke College.

“I had worked in the non-profit field and private sector before I made the decision to pursue my true passion of dentistry,” said Dr. Hanif. “I’m grateful to be working with Dr. Cornetta whose approach and values in the practice of dentistry are so well aligned with my own. He’s put together a tremendous team here and it’s been a very smooth transition.”

Outside of dentistry, Dr. Hanif is an avid golfer and played college, leading her team to the Division III National Championships—she also played professionally for a short while. Apart from golf, the Florida native enjoys spending time with her parents in Miami, cooking, hiking, running, and playing tennis from time to time. She also enjoys learning new languages, as she speaks proficient French.

Woodside Dental Care has been serving Assonet, East Freetown, Berkley, Lakeville and surrounding communities for more than 35 years, offering a wide range of dental services. That includes: preventive dentistry; checkups & cleanings; gum disease therapy; teeth whitening; dental implants; dentures; dental crowns and much more.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit https://www.woodsidedental.com/ or call (508) 452-6302.

Woodside Dental Care’s mission is to not only maintain a healthy smile, but to completely change perceptions of dentistry and challenge the idea that going to the dentist is unpleasant.

