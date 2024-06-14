Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors Market Anticipated 3% CAGR by 2033

Refrigeration and air conditioning compressors are integral components of cooling systems, responsible for compressing refrigerant gases to facilitate heat transfer and maintain desired temperatures.

The refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market is securing a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to capture a valuation of USD 35.1 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 47.2 billion by 2033.

Recent Developments

In December 2021, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation made a significant investment of US$ 0.6 billion to expand its production capacity for air conditioner compressors in Thailand, demonstrating its commitment to meeting growing market demand.

Similarly, in November 2020, Emerson introduced a cutting-edge line of Copeland scroll compressors tailored for commercial applications. This innovative product range is engineered to assist manufacturers in complying with increasingly stringent efficiency and refrigerant regulations, thereby addressing evolving industry needs.

Around the same time, Embraco unveiled its latest NEX compressors platform designed specifically for commercial applications. As a leading global provider of refrigeration technology for both domestic and commercial cold chains, Embraco continues to innovate and offer solutions that meet the evolving demands of the market.

Key Manufacturers

  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Danfoss Group
  • Huayi Compressor Co., Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Nidec Corporation
  • Midea Group
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • LG Electronics, Inc.
  • United Technologies Corporation
  • MAYEKAWA MFG. CO., LTD.
  • GEA Group AG
  • Daikin Industries Ltd.
  • CAREL Industries S.p.A

A Spectrum of Compressor Technologies

The Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressor Market offers a variety of technologies to address different cooling capacities and efficiency requirements:

  • Reciprocating Compressors: These traditional compressors utilize a piston-driven mechanism to compress refrigerant vapor. They are reliable and widely used, but can be less energy-efficient compared to newer technologies.
  • Rotary Screw Compressors: These compressors employ rotating screws to compress refrigerant, offering smoother operation and potentially higher efficiency than reciprocating compressors.
  • Scroll Compressors: Utilizing a scroll mechanism, these compressors are known for their quiet operation and compact size, making them ideal for residential air conditioners.
  • Centrifugal Compressors: These high-capacity compressors are used in large commercial and industrial applications where significant cooling power is required.

Key Segments in the Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors Market

Cooling Capacity:

  • Less than 5 kW
  • 5 to 30 kW
  • 30 to 100 kW
  • 100 to 300 kW
  • 300 to 500 kW
  • 500 to 1000 kW
  • Above 1000 kW

Product Type:

  • Rotary Vane
  • Scroll
  • Reciprocating
  • Screw
  • Centrifugal

Refrigerant Type:

  • R410A
  • R407C
  • R404A
  • R134A
  • R290
  • R744
  • Others

Application:

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Medical & Healthcare
  • Industrial
  • Transportation

End Use:

  • Refrigeration
  • Air Conditioning

Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • The Middle East and Africa

