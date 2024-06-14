Colloidal Metal Particles Industry to Reach US$ 32.3 Billion by 2028, Driven by Increased Demand in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Sectors

The global industry for colloidal metal particles witnessed significant growth, surpassing the US$ 20.2 billion mark in 2022, driven by their diverse applications across various industries. With an impressive projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%, the market is expected to reach a substantial US$ 32.3 billion by 2028. This growth trajectory is fueled by the expanding utilization of colloidal metal particles in sectors such as healthcare, electronics, and catalysis, indicating a promising outlook for the market’s expansion over the coming years.

Among the product type segments, the titanium oxide colloidal metal particles segment is expected to account for a large volume proportion of the market while the gold colloidal metal particles segment, given its high price, is expected to account for a noteworthy value proportion in the colloidal metal particles market during the forecast period.

Rising Use of Colloidal Metal Particles as Catalysts to Propel the Growth of Global Colloidal Metal Particles Market

Future Market Insights suggests that the global colloidal metal particles market is estimated to register robust growth throughout the forecast period, prominently due to its rising applications as a catalyst. The chemical industry has been making a shift towards nano-scaled catalysts, a move that will prove to be beneficial for the colloidal metal particles market.

The enhanced surface area per particle escalates the efficiency of the catalyst, an important factor responsible for increasing the demand for colloidal metal particles within the chemical industry. Colloidal metal particles are also being increasingly used in dietary supplements, either directly or in combination with other ingredients. For instance, copper colloid metal particles are increasingly being used to enhance the human body’s ability to absorb iron particles. Similarly, silver colloidal metal particles are proven to be effective in treating skin conditions, such as acne and chickenpox.

They are also effective against various infections. The growing market for dietary supplements, as a whole, is anticipated to have an optimistic impact on the colloidal metal particles market.

However, the issue of toxicity has put forth several legislative barriers in the development of the colloidal metal particles market. Some studies have also shown that uncontrolled use of such particles contaminates the environment and hence, country-level regulations have been passed to monitor the consumption of the aforementioned colloidal metal particles, among others.

Global Colloidal Metal Particles Market Competition Landscape

The report highlights some of the top companies operating in the global Colloidal Metal Particles market, including

Purest Colloids, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Nouryon

Tanaka Holdings Co., Ltd.

IMRA America, Inc.

W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn

SunForce Health & Organics Inc.

BBI Solutions

Global Colloidal Metal Particles Market Segmentation Analysis

The Colloidal Metal Particles market has been categorised on application basis into catalysis & photocatalysis, adsorbent, drug delivery and dietary supplements.

On application basis, the catalysis & photocatalysis segment is forecast to retain leading position in the colloidal metal particles market in terms of both consumption as well as revenue generation

The dietary supplement segment is projected to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period. Its market value is expected to grow and become over 2.2X between 2018 and 2028

Global Colloidal Metal Particles Market Regional Forecast

Regionally, China alone accounts for a prominent proportion of the global colloidal metal particles market, positioning itself with the likes of multi-country regions, such as North America and Western Europe. Accounting for well over 22% of the revenue proportion in the total colloidal metal particles market, China is anticipated to register significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The overall Colloidal Metal Particles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% while regions, such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and countries, such as India and Japan, are expected to grow at a moderately higher pace owing to rising demand in these regions.

Colloidal Metal Particles Market by Category

Product Type :

Aluminium Oxide

Silver

Gold

Zinc

Copper

Platinum

Iridium

Silicon

Iron Oxide

Titanium Oxide

Palladium

Others (Manganese, Cerium, Indium, Tin)

Application :

Catalysis & Photocatalysis

Adsorbent

Drug Delivery

Dietary Supplements

Region :

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South East Asia and Pacific

China

India

Japan

Middle East & Africa

