Future Electronics Announces Latest Tech Day Event in Massachusetts

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, and Renesas, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, are pleased to announce the joint venture “Renesas Tech Day: Scalable AI Solutions for the Edge.”

The event will take place at the Embassy Suites in Waltham on May 1, 2024, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Tech Day promises to be an immersive experience, offering in-depth explorations into the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI), live showcases of cutting-edge AI applications, and expert dialogues. Attendees will gain practical knowledge of Renesas’ newest AI-driven products and solutions, specifically tailored to make daily operations more efficient and effective.

Featured Topics include Cost-effective AI Solutions, Arm® Cortex®-M85, Power-efficient Processors for Vision AI, and Emerging Wi-Fi Standards.

To register for this exciting event and to access additional information, please visit https://info.renesas.com/boston-tech-day-2024.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and an extensive variety of electronic components. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5,100 employees are its greatest asset, with a presence in 48 countries and regions. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

