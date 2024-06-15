Monthly Charity Tea Provides Items for Pinellas County Foster Children

,

Clearwater, USA, 2024-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — On Saturday, April 20th, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center hosted its monthly “Charity Tea Party” featuring Angels Against Abuse, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advocating for foster children in Pinellas County. Guests brought donations of baby items for a specific program that Angels Against Abuse has, which supplies emergency foster homes of babies 0-12 months with a kit of basic supplies.

“We get a lot of calls from other organizations telling us that a newborn baby has just been put into a foster home, and is in need of supplies,” said Ashley Tominus, the ED of the Angels Against Abuse Visitation Center. “That exact instance and the many other calls we get is why we value donations of items from the community so much.”

As of 2021, there are nearly 400,000 kids in the foster care system in America, with 117,686 between the ages of 0-3. Infants and toddlers are twice as likely to enter the foster care system compared to older kids and they require a lot of care getting along during this time.

“It is so important that we as a community support local nonprofits like Angels Against Abuse,” said Tracy Hawkins, manager of the CCV Center. “By contributing to their mission of helping and improving foster children’s lives, we are really making a difference together. Just as Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard said, ‘A community that pulls together can make a better society for all.’”

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email CCVcenter@ccvfl.org for more information about the Center and its facilities.