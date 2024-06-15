Automotive Belts Market Size and Forecast: 3.9% CAGR to Reach USD 21,136.4 Million by 2033

The automotive belts market size is projected to surpass USD 14,417.0 Million in 2023 and is likely to attain a valuation of USD 21,136.4 Million by 2033. The automotive belts market size is anticipated to thrive at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2033.

Production of automobiles has increased steadily worldwide, particularly in developing economies. Automotive belts, which are crucial parts of several systems including the engine, power steering, air conditioning, and water pump, are in great demand as many vehicles are produced day by day.

Request for a Sample of this Research Report

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1785

Factors including population expansion, urbanization, and rising living standards in many areas are contributing to the increase in the number of automobiles on the road. With more cars on the road, there is a great need for automotive belts for routine maintenance, repairs, and replacement.

Advanced belt materials that provide better performance, durability, and efficiency have been introduced as a result of ongoing research and development activities. Also, in the production of belts, for instance, the use of synthetic rubber, high-strength fibers, and composite materials has increased their durability, strength, and resilience to wear and tear. The use of these modern, high-performance belts is encouraged by technological advances, which help the market expand.

A significant opportunity for the market for automotive belts is the rising popularity of electric cars. Additionally, for the electric motor systems and auxiliary systems like air conditioning and power steering, EVs need specific belts. Also, the market’s expansion is favorably impacted by the rising demand for belts especially made for electric powertrains, which is fueled by the popularity of EVs.

The automobile industry is placing a great emphasis on lightweight vehicle designs to increase fuel economy and lower carbon emissions. Moreover, lightweight automotive belts contribute to weight reduction without sacrificing performance. When used in conjunction with other lightweight components, belts have the potential to reduce the overall weight of a vehicle.

The need for lightweight automotive belts is anticipated to rise as manufacturers seek to develop light cars, which is expected to propel market expansion.

Leading Key Players:



Gates Corporation

Midas International Corporation

Mitsubishi Belting Ltd. Group

Helicord Transmissions Pvt. Ltd.

B&B Manufacturing

The Carlstar Group LLC

Continental AG

Bearings and Power Transmission Solutions

CRP Industries Inc.

BG Automotive

Hutchinson Group

Bando Chemical Industries Ltd.

Seize the Opportunity: Get Report Now for a Thorough Report

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1785



Recent Developments:

In October 2022, JK Fenner Americas Inc., a subsidiary of JK Fenner (India) Ltd., introduced its extensive Top Drive line of power transmission equipment in the markets of North, Central, and South America. The Top Drive brand’s introduction couldn’t have come at a better time for businesses that have dealt with supply chain delays and shortages given the global sourcing model that is just beginning to gain traction.

JK Fenner Americas Inc., a subsidiary of JK Fenner (India) Ltd., introduced its extensive Top Drive line of power transmission equipment in the markets of North, Central, and South America. The Top Drive brand’s introduction couldn’t have come at a better time for businesses that have dealt with supply chain delays and shortages given the global sourcing model that is just beginning to gain traction. In August 2021, American manufacturer, General Motors fixed an issue by developing a revolutionary ‘Buckle-To-Drive’ feature for vehicles. This system, which is now being added to GM’s Chevrolet and GMC vehicles, stops the driver from shifting gears and keeps the car in “park” until they buckle up. Although this safety system is already in use in some areas of the United States, all GM SUVs, including the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, are slated to come standard with it.

Automotive Belts Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Drive Belts

Timing Belts

Single V-Belt

Multifunctional V-Belt

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturer

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube