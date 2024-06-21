News: Software Defined Radio (SDR) Strategic Business Report 2024| To record USD 19.74 Billion by 2030

NEW YORK, 2024-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The software defined radio (SDR) market is expected to grow at 5.30% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 19.74 Billion by 2030 from USD 12.40 Billion in 2023.

Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Report is an in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key player’s growth. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of worldwide Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Leading Players in the Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market:

Broadcom, BAE Systems, Collins Aerospace Systems, Harris Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., L3 Technologies Inc., Datasoft Corporation, Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group. and other.

This report segments based on types are:

Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

General Purpose Radio

Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS)

Cognitive/Intelligent Radio

Terrestrial Trunked Radio (Tetra)

Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market by Component, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

Hardware

Software

Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market by Frequency Band, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

MF/HF

VHF

UHF

Other Bands

Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market by Platform, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

Airborne

Naval

Land

Space

Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

Military & Defense

Commercial

Regional Analysis for Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of the Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in these regions, from 2024 to 2030 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia–Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast).

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Software Defined Radio (SDR) market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Software Defined Radio (SDR) market.

