News: AI-powered Storage Strategic Business Report 2024| To record USD 104.28 Billion by 2030

NEW YORK, 2024-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ —

AI-powered Storage Market 2024 | Pointing to Capture Largest Growth in 2030 by leading companies IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Lenovo, NetApp, Amazon Web Services and other….

The AI-powered storage market is expected to grow at 24.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 104.28 Billion by 2030 from USD 14.20 Billion in 2023.

AI-powered Storage Market Report is an in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key player’s growth. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of worldwide AI-powered Storage Market with its specific geographical regions.

For More Information or Query, Visit @

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/20665/ai-powered-storage-market/

The Leading Players in the Global AI-powered Storage Market:

IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Lenovo, NetApp, Amazon Web Services, Advanced Micro Devices, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Alphabet (Google Inc.), NVIDIA and other.

This report segments based on types are:

AI-Powered Storage Market By Component, 2020-2029, (USD Billion).

Hardware

Software

AI-Powered Storage Market By Storage System, 2020-2029, (USD Billion).

DAS

NAS

SAN

AI-Powered Storage Market By End User, 2020-2029, (USD Billion).

Enterprises

Government Bodies

Cloud Service Providers

Telecom Companies

AI-Powered Storage Market By Storage Medium, 2020-2029, (USD Billion).

SSD

HDD

Click Here to Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on the AI-powered Storage Market 2024 Before Purchase:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/20665/ai-powered-storage-market/#request-a-sample

Regional Analysis for AI-powered Storage Market:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of the AI-powered Storage Market in these regions, from 2024 to 2030 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia–Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast).

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the AI-powered Storage market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the AI-powered Storage market.

Reasons To Buy The AI-powered Storage Market Report:

➼ In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional levels.

➼ Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

➼ Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography, and others.

➼ Historical and future market research in terms of size, share growth, volume, and sales.

➼ Major changes and assessment in market dynamics and developments.

➼ Emerging key segments and regions

➼ Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will provide you with a report according to your wishes.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/primary-research/

Customization services available with the report:

-20% customization.

-Five Countries can be added as per your choice.

-Five Companies can added as per your choice.

– customization upto 40 hours.

-Post-sales support for 1 year from the date of delivery.

Additionally, from this source

https://www.analytica.global/

https://bulletin.exactitudeconsultancy.com/

Regional Links:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/zh-CN/reports/20665/ai-powered-storage-market/

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/ko/reports/20665/ai-powered-storage-market/

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/ja/reports/20665/ai-powered-storage-market/

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/de/reports/20665/ai-powered-storage-market/

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/fr/reports/20665/ai-powered-storage-market/

Media Contact:

Exactitude Consultancy

PHONE NUMBER: +1 (704) 266-3234

EMAIL ADDRESS: sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com