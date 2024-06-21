Latest Release: Online On-Demand Home Services Market to Grow to USD 5.72 Billion by 2030

NEW YORK, 2024-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Online On-demand Home Services Market: Transforming Household Maintenance 2024

The primary goal of Online On-demand Home Services market report is to assist clients in making informed business decisions. It guides them in identifying areas that require enhancement, recognizing those that are already flourishing, and supporting new participants as they establish and navigate the competitive landscape. The report also sheds light on the prevailing challenges within the Online On-demand Home Services market. The major players in the Online On-demand Home Services market are evaluated based on their product and service offerings, financial statements, key developments, strategic approach to the market, position in the market, geographical penetration, and other key features. The chapter also highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), winning imperatives and current focus strategies. Furthermore, the list of companies included in the market study can also be customized as per the client’s requirements.

The global online on-demand home services market size is projected to grow from USD 4.95 billion in 2023 to USD 5.72 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

In this section, we assess the competitive landscape of the Online On-demand Home Services Market, focusing on key players.

Key Players:

com, Inc.

Angi Inc.

E Home Services

Fixi Co. Ltd.

Helpling GmbH and Co. KG

Home Reno Pte. Ltd.

HomeAdvisor

HomeServe Plc

HouseJoy

MyClean Inc.

Oneflare Pty Ltd.

Paintzen Inc.

com Inc.

Super Home Inc.

TaskEasy Inc.

TaskRabbit Inc.

The ServiceMaster Co. LLC

Thumbtack

Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd

Urban Company

Market Segmentation:

In this section, we provide a breakdown of the Online On-demand Home Services Market into segments based on different criteria, including the type of analysis, industry verticals, and geographic regions.

Online On-demand Home Services Market by Platform Type

Web

Mobile

Online On-demand Home Services Market by End User

Home Cleaning

Repairs & Maintenance

Health & Wellness

Online On-demand Home Services Market by Type

Cellular

Non-cellular

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of the Online On-demand Home Services Market in these regions, from 2024 to 2030 (forecast) covering:

Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia–Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast).

What Information does this report contain?

Historical data coverage: Growth Projections: 2024 to 2030.

Expert analysis: industry, governing, innovation and technological trends; factors impacting development; drawbacks, SWOT.

6-year performance forecasts: major segments covering applications, top products and geographies.

Competitive landscape reporting: market leaders and important players, competencies and capacities of these companies in terms of production as well as sustainability and prospects.

Online On-demand Home Services Market Size and Share Report 2023-2030 Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Introduction

Research Methodology

Market Dynamics

Impact Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Porter’s 5 Forces Model

PEST Analysis

Online On-demand Home Services Market Segmentation, By Platform Type

Online On-demand Home Services Market Segmentation, By Ad Format

Online On-demand Home Services Market Segmentation, By Enterprise Size

Online On-demand Home Services Market Segmentation, By Industry Vertical

Regional Analysis

Company Profiles

Competitive Landscape

Conclusion

The Online On-demand Home Services Market report wraps:

– Industry summary with market definition, key elements such as market restrains, drivers, potential opportunities, challenges, trends in the market, etc.

– Online On-demand Home Services Market sectioning depending on product, application, geographical region, competitive market share

– Market size, approximates, forecasts for the said frame of time

– Distribution channel assessment

– Competitive analysis of crucial market manufacturers, trends, company profiles, strategies, etc.

– Factors accountable for the growth of the market

– Thorough assessment of prime market geographically

– Factual information, insights, market date backed by statistics and industry

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe OR Southeast Asia.

