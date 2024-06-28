Formulation Development Outsourcing Market Booming: Set to Reach USD 66.6 Billion by 2032, Growth of 7.2% CAGR | FMI

The world of drug development is experiencing a surge in outsourcing for formulation development. This press release highlights the phenomenal rise of the Formulation Development Outsourcing Market, projected to reach a staggering USD 66.60 billion by 2032. That’s a significant leap from the USD 33.23 billion recorded in 2022.

This impressive growth is driven by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This translates to a vibrant and dynamic market poised for substantial expansion over the next decade.

The pharmaceutical industry’s increasing spending on research and development is one of the main factors causing this extraordinary upsurge. Formulation Development Outsourcing services are becoming more and more popular among small and medium-sized pharmaceutical enterprises as they realize

Increases in pharmaceutical and raw material costs, as well as demand, can have a major negative impact on the market value of Formulation Development Outsourcing. As a marketing tactic to boost market growth, the Formulation Development Outsourcing company developed medical drug patent protection expiration.

Because of the increasing number of biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical businesses outsourcing their work, the Formulation Development Outsourcing market has grown significantly. In 2021, the market for Formulation Development Outsourcing in North America maintained a commanding 26.8% share.

For instance, numerous clinical trials are conducted in the United States. Furthermore, it is anticipated that Europe will hold a significant share of the Formulation Development Outsourcing industry. This is due to the government’s supportive initiatives, sedentary lifestyles, and the rise in chronic illnesses driving the market in this region.

Formulation Development Outsourcing Market Key Takeaways

With a market share of US$ 66.6 billion , the Formulation Development Outsourcing industry is predicted to grow at a 7.2% CAGR through 2032.

, the Formulation Development Outsourcing industry is predicted to grow at a through 2032. The Formulation Development Outsourcing market in North America is anticipated to be valued at US $ 22.8 billion in 2021.

$ in 2021. Through 2032, the Asia Pacific Formulation Development Outsourcing industry is predicted to grow at an 8.1% CAGR .

. The Formulation Development Outsourcing industry is expected to be worth US$ 31 billion in 2021.

in 2021. The oral segment of the Formulation Development Outsourcing industry held a 63.6% revenue share in 2021.

revenue share in 2021. Based on services, the formulation development segment of the Formulation Development Outsourcing industry had a revenue share of 76.6% in 2021.

Competitive Landscape from the Formulation Development Outsourcing Market:

Some of the primary measures players are employing to take advantage of the Formulation Development Outsourcing industry opportunities include frequent product launches, geographic expansions, and distribution agreements to expand their consumer base.

Formulation Development Outsourcing Market Key Players

SGS S.A.

Intertek Group plc

Recipharm

Lonza

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Element

Labcorp

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Patheon)

Catalent Inc.

Recent Developments in the Formulation Development Outsourcing Market:

Intertek extended its pharmaceutical services laboratory in Melbourne in 2019.

Cataleny Inc. announced in 2021 that it has acquired the packaging and production businesses of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

In addition, Quotient BioSciences announced plans to acquire Arcinova, a UK-based startup, in 2021. As a result of this acquisition, Quotient Bioscience is now able to offer new services such as medical goods, clinical testing, and drug substance synthesis.

In 2020, Catalent Inc. announced the acquisition of MaStherCell Global Inc. As a result of this increase, the biotech sector is fortifying its position, and new avenues for gene therapy are emerging.

In North America, the Drug Development Outsourcing Market is dominated by the United States due to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the availability of skilled professionals, and the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure. Canada is also expected to witness significant growth in the market due to the increasing adoption of outsourcing by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Formulation Development Outsourcing Market Key Segments

By Service:

Preformulation

Formulation Development

By Formulation:

Oral

Injectable

By Therapeutic Area:

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Neurology

Hematology

Respiratory

Cardiovascular

Dermatology

Others

