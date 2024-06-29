Global Defoamers Market to Reach US$ 2,077.3 million by 2033, Driven by Key End-Use Industries

The global market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 1,396.5 million in 2023 and reach a market valuation of US$ 2,077.3 million by the end of 2033. According to the research conducted by FMI, the global defoamers industry garnered revenue of around US$ 1,342.9 million in 2022. The global market size is expected to augment at a healthy CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

The growth of the market is attributed to the expansion of various industries contributing to the market revenue for the past several years. These industries include agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, chemical industry, textile, and leather tanning among others. The growth of the key end-use industries is expected to benefit the global market. Furthermore, the market witnessed a comparatively lower demand from the key end-use industries which had an impact on the overall market. Considerable growth is witnessed in the chemical industry combined with textile and paints and coatings is expected to boost the demand over the projected period.

Get Ahead with Our Report: Request Your Sample Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3106

There are changes taking place in the market over the forecast period owing to the shifting global economic and industrial factors. These factors comprise water treatment, chemical industry growth, specialty chemical demand, and others. As per the half-yearly analysis of industry growth, geographical tensions, changing regulatory scenarios, global recession, trade restrictions, and others resulted in the loss of 20 BPS points in the first half of 2022 as compared to the earlier projections. Furthermore, the pulp and paper industry is considered a primary consuming end-use industry for the compound. During the flu season, industries of defoamers were gravely impacted. The impact was seen in various industries including construction materials, paints, coatings, textiles, and chemical formulation.

The global defoamers market is anticipated to bolster over the projection period attributing to the increase in demand from industries including pulp and paper, water and wastewater treatment, and paints and coatings. In addition to that, silicone defoamers are likely to register significant growth across the assessment period. The rising focus on quality in the process industries is propelling demand. On the basis of geography, East Asia is estimated to dominate the market owing to the presence of numerous end users.

Key Takeaways in Defoamers Market

Owing to the rising demand for clean water to efficiently meet the needs of the growing global population, defoamers are playing a significant role. They are witnessing a significant rise due to their cost-effectiveness, and they are also used to treat large reservoirs of water to make it safe for reuse.

The surging number of industries and other consequent issues of treating industrial wastewater discharge into natural water resources combined with stringent policies by governments are key factors influencing the market growth. This awareness has led to higher sales of defoamers due to their anti-microbial nature.

Ever-changing trends in the beauty and personal care industry, have led to an increase in demand for defoamers. Moreover, associated chemical processing requirements have also led to a surge in demand for defoamers attributed to their wide range of applications in toiletries, cosmetics, and hair care products.

Prominent manufacturers are working on expanding their global presence by setting up new sales offices and technical service labs all over the world. Europe is considered the second largest regional market supported by the presence of manufacturers and ease of availability in terms of raw materials. Accounting for the past five years, numerous developments in the market have taken place, and key players in the market are planning to introduce new products for the end user applications to cater to the requirements of the industries.

Competitive Landscape in the Defoamers Market

Surging investments in research for the development of novel offerings are expected to play a crucial role in market growth. Key players in the market are widely investing in the diversification of their portfolio to meet industry-specific needs while decreasing process costs and environmental impact with minimal toxicity.

Prominent market players are focusing on propelling their production capacities to meet global demand while consuming less energy and minimizing carbon emissions without compromising on product quality.

Get in Touch with Our Sales Team to Secure Your Copy of the Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/3106

Defoamers Market Players

BASF SE Dow Chemical Company Evonik Industries Kemira Oyj Buckman Air Products and Chemicals Inc Accepta Ecolab Inc. (Nalco) Ashland Inc Synalloy Chemicals Blackburn Chemicals Limited

More Insights into the Defoamers Market

A significant rise can be witnessed in research and development along with the rapid expansion of production facilities combined with new investments in the Asia Pacific region are likely to be of benefit. The lower costs and easy availability of raw materials are yet other factors bolstering the Asia Pacific market. Applications in the food and beverage, paints and coatings, pulp and paper, and chemical sectors will create significant opportunities for emerging manufacturers.

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Powder

Silicone

Oil

Emulsion

Polymer

By Medium of Dispersion:

Aqueous

Solvent

By Application:

Chemical Formulation

Textiles

Construction Materials (cement, mortar, grouts, etc.)

Paints and Coatings

Pulp and Paper

Food Processing

Pharmaceuticals

Household and Personal Care

Water and Wastewater treatment

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and the Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube