Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing Wins 2023 GAF Master Elite President’s Club Award

Plymouth, MA and Osterville, MA, 2024-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing announced today that it has been recognized as a 2023 President’s Club Awards winner.

Each year, GAF, a Standard Industries company and North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, selects the most elite roofing contractors certified by GAF to receive its prestigious GAF Master Elite® President’s Club Award. This annual recognition celebrates contractors that showcase exemplary efforts in high-quality service and leadership in the roofing industry across the country.

“We are delighted to be recognized by GAF, the gold standard of the roofing industry. But do not rest on our laurels. Each day our goal is to meet and exceed customer expectations,” noted Russell Cazeault, owner of Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing.

Bobby Fischer, Vice President of Partner Programs at GAF explained, “The GAF Master Elite® President’s Club Award is given to contractors each year who have distinguished themselves through their commitment to providing high quality of work and exemplary level of service to customers. Less than two percent of roofing contractors nationwide qualify for this award, and it is a testament to the high standards they keep and dedication to their employees, customers, and community.”

GAF Master Elite® President’s Club Award winners are selected from an elite group of roofing contractors that must first demonstrate proper licensing (in states that require it), maintain insurance, a proven reputation, and a commitment to ongoing professional training. In addition, qualifying contractors must also have met the criteria to earn the designation of a GAF Master Elite® residential contractor.

About GAF:

GAF, a Standard Industries company, is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, communities and business owners with its innovative solutions and focus on customer service. GAF’s leadership extends to its commitment to making a positive impact on its communities, industry, and planet. Learn more at www.GAF.com.

About Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing:

Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing offers both roof replacement as well as exterior repairs including trim & rot replacement, new siding, or gutters installation. Roofing options include asphalt shingles, metal roofing and fabrication, cedar roofing, copper roofing and flat roofing. Roofing choice depends on the home’s aesthetic style, budget, and energy efficiency needs. Cazeault Roofing also services many commercial customers for both repairs as well as replacement.

For more information or arrange an appointment contact Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing, http://www.cazeault.com, 508-428-1177