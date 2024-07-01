Greytrix and Creatio Collaborate to Transform CRM Solutions

About Creatio

A global provider of a single platform for no-code, fully customizable workflow and CRM automation is called Creatio. Every day, thousands of businesses launch millions of workflows on our platform across 100 countries. An essential component of Creatio’s DNA is our sincere concern for our partners and clients.

About Greytrix

Leading provider of business management solutions, Greytrix is an expert in ERP and CRM systems. We service a diversified clientele of 2000+ across many industries, drawing on our experience spanning over 50 countries and 24+ years of service. Trusted by more than 350 business partners, we put innovation first to develop mobile, cloud, and IoT applications that streamline operations and spur growth.